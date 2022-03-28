Home page politics

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) goes together with the SPD party chairwoman Saskia Esken (l.) and Anke Rehlinger from Saarland (middle) to the retreat of the SPD presidium (archive picture). © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Anke Rehlinger beamed all over her face on Sunday. She clearly won the Saarland election. With the result, she joins a ranks of prominent politicians.

Saarbrücken – Chancellor Olaf Scholz already knows the feeling that SPD top candidate Anke Rehlinger must have had in the Saarland election on Sunday evening. Pure joy, because the party result was overwhelming. According to the preliminary final result, it is even enough for an absolute majority of the seats. No one has achieved this in the elections of recent years.

Rehlinger gets an absolute majority in the Saarland election: “That’s something very special,” says Chancellor Scholz

On Sunday evening, Scholz remembered his own electoral success in Hamburg in 2011. “I know how it feels,” said the social democrat on the ARD program “Anne Will”. He was also lucky enough to win an absolute majority when he was first elected mayor of Hamburg. “That’s something very special.” And: “I’m happy to admit that when I got the first reports about it, I had to go into a room where I was alone,” added Scholz. “I assume Anke Rehlinger will have had a similar experience.”

Horst Seehofer’s name was also in the headlines a few years ago in connection with the absolute majority. In 2013 he achieved this success in Bavaria. The CSU got this value for the last time – but not by percentage, but by the seats in the state parliament.

Rehlinger at Saarland election 2022: Scholz, Seehofer and Laschet achieved similar success

It is still open whether Rehlinger will really govern alone with her SPD. On Monday morning (March 28), however, she pointed in this direction: In the past, cooperation with the CDU in the grand coalition had been good, Rehlinger said on Deutschlandfunk. But now the voters had obviously made their decision. “It’s not just a narrow majority that we have now achieved here as the Saar SPD, but that’s already a clear majority with 29 seats. In this respect, we accept this electoral mandate.”

The political scientist Uwe Jun also told the German Press Agency that he saw no reason why the SPD should not dare to go into government with the absolute majority of seats. The Saar SPD is “a rather unified party in which there have been no major differences in the recent past”.

Rehlinger gets an absolute majority and manages to change color from CDU to SPD leadership

But there is something even more special about the result of the Saarland election in 2022. For the first time in five years, i.e. since 2017, there has been a change of color at a state leadership. The SPD replaces the CDU – in Saarland after 23 years. Armin Laschet already managed to do this in North Rhine-Westphalia – but at that time the CDU politician replaced his SPD competitor Hannelore Kraft. In the meantime, however, the Union’s failed chancellor candidate is no longer prime minister there. His successor Hendrik Wüst is expected to win the state elections this year.

Rehlinger will now also join the ranks of SPD prime ministers. In Saarland, for the first time after taking office, a social democrat will sit on the chair. (cibo)