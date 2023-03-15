Haaland became the third player in history – and the first in nine years – to score five goals in one Champions League match.

Haaland scored five goals against Razen Pal Sport Leipzig, in the match that ended in favor of Manchester City, 7-0.

Luiz Adriano was the last player to achieve the feat in October 2014 when Shakhtar Donetsk beat BATE Borisov 7-0 away from home.

Adriano’s achievement came two years after Lionel Messi scored five goals for Barcelona against Bayer Leverkusen at the Camp Nou.

Haaland has also scored 10 goals in the Champions League this season, which is the largest number scored by a City player in one season in the competition, according to the club’s English website.

Haaland now has 33 goals in 25 Champions League matches, and has reached 30 goals in fewer matches than any other player in the tournament’s history.

Haaland is also the youngest player to reach 30 goals in the history of the competition (22 years and 236 days).

The Norwegian player has scored 39 goals so far in all competitions this season, breaking the club record set by Tommy Johnson, which is 38 goals in one season, which was scored in the 1928/29 season.