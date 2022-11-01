Through Instagram it was announced that Tamashii Nations will have a pop up shop in Mexico City. From December 3 to 18, those interested can find it at Aristóteles 123, upper floor, Masaryk, Polanco. No further details were given at the moment.

Source: Tamashii Mexico

Who shared the information was the account called Tamashii Nations Mexico. Immediately after the publication began to fill with comments. Some celebrating that this event will happen and others asking that they please go to their cities. For now, the Mexican capital has simply been confirmed.

There are also some negative comments. Since they seem to be unhappy with past iterations. Some people ask if this time they will have enough inventory to cover people’s demands. Others recommend limiting the number of pieces someone can buy, to give someone else a chance.

We recommend you: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Tengen Uzui’s swords will go on sale

Despite these comments, it seems that the prevailing feeling is one of excitement. After all, Tamashii Nations has excellent quality figures and a variety of mediums.. There is still time to save if you want to go in search of an early Christmas gift.

What is Tamashii Nations?

Tamashii Nations is a brand that brings together a wide variety of Japanese figure manufacturers. These are usually of very good quality and about different icons of Japanese culture. A visit to their website allows us to see the great variety of their offer. With figures from Kimetsu no Yaiba, Saint Seiya, Spy x Family and Dragon Ball to mention a few.

Source: Tamashii Nations

There are some online stores, and even physical ones, that also offer these figures. However, the December pop up shop in Mexico City could be a great opportunity. Since in addition to finding something to your liking, you could save a few pesos on shipping. Do you already know what you will spend your Christmas bonus on?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about anime and other topics.