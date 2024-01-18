The price of the dollar in the parallel market in Egypt continued to rise to unprecedented levels, to nearly 60 pounds, compared to its official price of less than 31 pounds, in parallel with the crisis of foreign currency scarcity that the country has been facing for many months, and the widespread crises that accompany it. Including the Egyptian economy, and citizens are suffering under the weight of the resulting suffering, with rising prices and escalating inflationary pressures in the country.

