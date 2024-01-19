By

The fifth and final episode of Road to Dakar 2024, the AS and Audi podcast dedicated to the rally, tells the beautiful story of the All 1 Team. This team is made up of the brother and friends of Álex Llibre, a young man from Barcelona who died in 2017 due to an accident and whose dream was to compete in the Dakar.

José Antonio Ponseti and Fernando Albes interview Javi and Xavitwo of those friends who are part of the largest amateur team competing in the Dakar. “This rally is the most ambitious test on the list of 101 things that Álex wanted to do”comments one of these friends.

The journalist also talks about this very emotional story Marc Marti: “This project has a great emotional charge, it left me in shock when I met it. It is not just a Dakar, it is an inspirational movement for many people.”

Finally, this last episode of the podcast closes Joan NavarroAudi engineer: “What matters in the Dakar are values, improving yourself day by day.”

*This content offered by AUDI has been prepared by Factoría Prisa Noticias.