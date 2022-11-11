Karla Sofia Rodriguez Alvarado She experienced a bitter disappointment at the age of 15, when Corazón Serrano separated her from the orchestra without good reason. Eight years later and with a career on the rise, the singer gives details of what really happened.

Karla Sofía, who has currently earned a place in Andean music, recounted how she received the news of her departure from Corazón Serrano, how she felt and why her case marked a before and after in the group of the Guerrero Neira brothers .

How was your admission to Corazón Serrano

According to the young woman from Lima with a heart from Ayacucho, she participated in a national casting that took place in Piura and, after a long process, was chosen to be the fifth member of the group, which at that time was looking for a replacement for Edita Guerrero Neira, who had died as a result of a brain aneurysm.

Rodríguez Alvarado, 24, maintains that the owners of Corazón Serrano contacted her and told her that she had been the winner of the casting, for which she refused to sign with the Pasión Norteña group, which had also been interested in her voice. In turn, she had to put aside the recordings of “Looking for the heart of cumbia”, a contest that was held on ATV.

In addition to recording songs like “Y me enamoré”, “From today I will write my new story” and “How your goodbye hurts”, Karla Sofía Rodríguez was part of a tour with the other members, they took her measurements for the dresses and even gave her They assigned a room in the house that Corazón Serrano has in Chorrillos.

Yes, there was a contract with Corazón Serrano

Karla Sofía also referred to the contract she signed with Lorenzo Guerrero Neira, owner of Corazón Serrano, in Lima. Although she said that her mother was not satisfied with the amount of her salary (750 nuevos soles per month), she did not care.

“The only thing I wanted was to be able to fulfill a dream, an illusion of being able to be part of a cumbia group like Corazón Serrano. The truth is that, for me, the amounts were in the background. I used to say: ‘Even if they don’t pay me, but I want to sing,’” he declared for Luis Peña’s channel.

At another time, the Andean music performer assures that her mother also managed to reduce the time of the contract by going from six years to four. “At no time do we misrepresent things, but we have said them as they have happened,” she adds.

the worst news

Karla Sofía asserts that, when she was already adapting to the group and before going to a concert in Santa Claro, where she was going to be officially presented, Corazón Serrano’s lawyer called her mother to inform her that the teenager was no longer part of the grouping. “I don’t know, talk to the owners, I just had to tell you that,” the lawyer would have replied when they wanted to know the reason.

At first, they couldn’t believe what was happening, so they called Edwin Guerrero Neira, who had only managed to say: “They are bothering us and we can’t have Karla in the group.” According to the young woman, there was a third party involved. “I don’t want to say the name she gave us because I don’t want to be in any more trouble having to do with the tropical environment,” she says. Meanwhile, the artist remembers that she had a very bad time: “I started to cry. I cried a lot that day.”

As they had to collect their things from Chorrillos, she and her mother took the opportunity to get a specific answer about their departure; however, they could never absolve her doubts. “The truth is that they did not give me a reason for anything, they did not explain a reason that at least I can understand. So far I don’t know, so far I don’t know what happened and I haven’t had an explanation for it, ”she concludes on the subject.