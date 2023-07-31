“Lenta.ru”: Russians were shocked by the story of 14 years of sex slavery of an orphan from Chelyabinsk

Russian media and Telegram channels told the story of Ekaterina, an orphan from Chelyabinsk, who disappeared in the village of Smolino (Soviet district of the city) in the fall of 2009: according to journalists’ sources, she spent the last 14 years in sexual slavery with a local resident.

According to publications, the victim was kept in captivity for years in a private house on Festivalnaya Street, where her abductor, 51-year-old Vladimir Ch., lived with his elderly mother, Valentina. The house consists of five rooms: one was occupied by the captive, the second by the mother, and the remaining three were at the disposal of Vladimir.

At the same time, none of the neighbors guessed what was happening behind the high fence of the house, and other women, except for Valentina, were never seen there. At the same time, the Chelyabinsk village of Smolino is considered prosperous – it has many expensive cottages.

Aunt Valya is a kind-hearted person. She left home early in the morning and returned late. Very positive and joyful. Almost no one saw her son, he rarely left the house. The guy was unsociable, unsociable. Yes, and he had some problems with his head – he always walked in a hood thrown over his head Sergei (name changed)resident of the village of Smolino

Neighbours notedthat Vladimir and his mother looked after the site poorly – their yard was overgrown for several years. One of the neighbors noticed that the overgrown apple trees blocked the entire view: from the street it was not possible to see what was happening in the house.

The media talked about the abduction of Catherine in 2009

Ekaterina is an orphan from Chelyabinsk. Like her older sister, she was brought up in an orphanage. Katya left the orphanage in 2008 – but she could not find herself in life right away. In Chelyabinsk, she mainly communicated with the same unsettled orphans, “shooted” change from passers-by and interrupted by odd jobs.

And in 2009, a 19-year-old girl at the Sinegorye bus station in Chelyabinsk met a 37-year-old man. They started talking, he offered her alcohol, and then invited her to visit him. The girl agreed and went to Smolino, where they spent some time together. But, when Catherine was about to leave, the owner suddenly took out a knife.

He put a knife to her throat, said that she would not go anywhere, and then locked her in one of the rooms. Lenta.ru source in law enforcement agencies

At that moment, Catherine did not even know that she would spend the next 14 years in Smolino. As the media and Telegram channels write, all these years Vladimir regularly raped and tortured her: for example, he fastened her to the tabletop with the help of special restraints that he made himself.

The man also had two homemade wooden blocks and a wooden muzzle similar to the one Hannibal Lecter had in the famous Hollywood movie The Silence of the Lambs. Also at home, Vladimir had two computers with pornography and dildos.

Ekaterina’s kidnapper dealt with another woman

After the story of Catherine was reported by the media and law enforcement officers came to Vladimir’s house, skeletonized human remains were found in his garden.

According to Ekaterina, in the first year of captivity, another woman, Oksana, was in the house with her – Vladimir kept her on a leash in a barn. In the summer of 2010 or 2011 – more precisely, Catherine does not remember – the man dealt with her.

He drove a knife into Oksana’s head with one blow, after which he brought Ekaterina and finished off the victim in front of her eyes, inflicting two strong blows with a crowbar on the head Lenta.ru source in law enforcement agencies

After Vladimir hid the body in a barrel and unsuccessfully tried to burn it, and then dismembered and piled the remains in the basement. Catherine did not know how Vladimir dealt with them further.

Case helped Ekaterina escape from Smolino

It is known about Vladimir that in 1986, as a teenager, he was tried for robbery. At the same time, some neighbors knew that he was suffering from a mental illness – but they did not notice anything dangerous in his behavior.

One of the residents of the village of Smolino recalls that Vladimir’s mother once mentioned that everything was fine with him and he allegedly lives with a girl

At the same time, in general, Valentina did not talk much about her son – and some residents of the village believed that Vladimir’s happy personal life was an invention of an elderly woman. Meanwhile, a chance helped Ekaterina escape from Smolino. On July 29, after drinking alcohol, Vladimir fell into an extremely aggressive state, and then lost consciousness.

Taking advantage of this, Catherine fled and immediately went to her older sister, who called the police.

Currently, the man is under the supervision of law enforcement officers in a medical facility. Investigative actions are being carried out aimed at collecting and consolidating the evidence base from the message of the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (GSU TFR) for the Chelyabinsk region

There are a number of oddities in the story of the kidnapping of an orphan

Meanwhile, in the history of Catherine there are a number of strange moments. Firstly, after escaping from Vladimir, she was somehow able to immediately find her older sister, with whom, according to her, she had not communicated since the day of the abduction.

Secondly, for some reason, Ekaterina’s older sister turned to law enforcement agencies with a statement about the girl’s disappearance only in 2018 – nine years after the captive ended up in Vladimir’s house. Why she didn’t do it right away remains a mystery.

According to Ekaterina, when Vladimir left the house, he locked her in the room with a key, and sometimes tied her to the table top. The rest of the time, the woman moved freely around the house, and also helped his elderly mother with cleaning and cooking. But the most important thing is that Ekaterina denies the fact of sexual violence by Vladimir.

Vladimir Ch. from 2009 to the present has regularly had sexual intercourse with her, without the use of violence or threats. Ekaterina said that she was subjected to systematic beatings by Vladimir, the cause of which was minor domestic occasions. excerpt from the interrogation of Catherine

Meanwhile, on the fact of the events in Smolino, criminal cases have already been initiated under articles 105 (“Murder”) and 126 (“Kidnapping”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. It is noteworthy that there are no cases under “sexual” articles (“rape” or “lewd acts”) among them.

So it is very likely that sex slavery, which became one of the main topics of last Monday, may not include sex slavery itself in the story about sex slavery. As for the possible punishment for other episodes, it is possible that instead of a term behind bars, Vladimir will go to compulsory treatment.

Psychiatrists will have to assess the degree of his sanity. Perhaps the notebooks found during the searches, full of notes, will be able to help them in this – their contents will be carefully studied by experts.