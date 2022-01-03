Yesterday he Chelsea saved a draw in a match that started very bad before him Liverpool (2-2), but the great news of the meeting came just before it was disputed. Thomas tuchel left out of the call to Romelu Lukaku, one of the great stars of the team that this summer became the most expensive signing in ‘blue’ history: 115 million paid to the Inter de Milan.
The big question is: What was all this due to? It all came about as a result of an interview he gave the striker on Sky Sport on December 30, in which he stated the following: “Physically I am fine. But I am not happy with the situation in Chelsea. (Thomas) Tuchel has chosen to play with another system. I am not happy and it is normal.The only thing I can do is not give up and continue as a professional “
As if that were not enough, he also said that He regretted leaving Inter, although the tifosi neroazzurri made it clear that they don’t want it back. Much to Lukaku’s misfortune, the Chelsea players have turned their backs on him and have shown all their support towards Thomas Tuchel.
“I am not happy with my situation at Chelsea”
– Lukaku ‘detonated’ the bomb
The interview with Sky Sport it had not been authorized by the club. Tuchel himself had also spoken about the matter in the press conference prior to the duel against Liverpool: “To be honest, I didn’t like (the statements) because they bring a noise that we don’t need. We will talk to Lukaku of doors inwards. It surprises me because I do not see him unhappy, on the contrary. We can take some time to try to understand what is happening with Romelu, it does not reflect their daily attitude ”.
Today in principle coach and player met to deal with the matter. Throughout this week we will know more things of the matter, but it seems that right now the situation of Lukaku at Chelsea is far from comfortable. I know has complicated the panorama to the most expensive signing in the club’s history
