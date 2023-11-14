IT STAYS!👀🦅

Richard Sánchez will stay in Maerica until 2026 according to the newspaper Récord.🤝

The midfielder will stay two more years at the Azulcrema institution, likewise the source establishes that according to performance and results the contract can be extended for another year.📄 pic.twitter.com/YT504lJobM

— Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) November 6, 2023