The Paraguayan midfielder of Club América, Richard Sanchez continues to be a topic of conversation regarding his future within the azulcrema team, since the previous market there was talk of his possible departure to the North of the country with the Tigres UANL and now, the felines’ neighbor has sounded, the Monterrey Football Club, which would seek his services for the Clausura 2024 tournament.
According to information from La Gambeta Mexico The Coapa team would release the Guarani despite having renewed it last June and his future could be in the Gang with his former coach Fernando Ortiz.
According to the portal Transfermarkt Its market value is 7 million eurosso that price would be the minimum that the Eagles would ask for to let him leave, we must take into account that his last contract was valid until the summer of 2024, but with the extension he signed last June, the date of his contract is more there on that date and there is talk that it would be until 2026.
It must be taken into account that a point in favor of the South American midfielder wanting to join the Monterrey team is that the player has lost prominence in the Brazilian coach’s scheme André Jardine that took away the title in the contention and currently the owners in that area are Jonathan dos Santos and Alvaro Fidalgo.
For his part, the ‘Tano‘in his titular contention he usually uses Luis Romo and Omar Govea or failing that Luis Romo, Alfonso González I Jonathan Gonzalezso having met him in the Águilas, he would like him as an option in his midfield.
