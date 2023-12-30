We are now weeks away from the start of the Clausura 2024 tournament, and the Rayados del Monterrey They would already be shoring up their squad for the next campaign. This with the aim of leaving behind the bitter pills suffered in 2023, where they were eliminated in the semifinals and quarterfinals respectively.
Just a few days ago, various sources claimed that the Monterrey Football Club had already reached an agreement with the twenty-two-year-old Argentine midfielder Rodrigo Villagra. A signing that Monterrey fans viewed favorably, because the boy is a national team (in his category) and European clubs like Liverpool were competing for his transfer.
However, from one moment to the next the negotiation seems to have fallen apart, even though 'Tato' Noriega (striped president) had declared to the media that the matter was advanced, for which he has received a lot of criticism from the press.
Another position that Rayados seeks to reinforce is the forward one. There is talk that both Rodrigo Aguirre and Rogelio Funes Mori would no longer be part of the Monterrey Football Club, and their place would be taken by the scorer of the last tournament Harold Preciado, or by the Mexican-American Brandon Vázquez.
Unlike Rodrigo Villagra, the one who does seem to have accepted the offer from the Monterrey Football Club is Jorge Agustín: 'Corcho' Rodríguez, twenty-eight years old. He debuted in 2014, and since 2021 he has been playing for Estudiantes de la Plata. Squad with which he recently became champion of the Argentine Cup, in 2023.
It was said that another of the clubs interested in acquiring the services of 'Corcho' Rodríguez was neither more nor less than Juan Román Riquelme's Boca Jrs, but they would have leaned towards the proposal of the Mexican team.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Víctor Guzmán, Sebastián Vegas and Héctor Moreno
Lanes: Stefan Medina and Maximiliano Meza
Midfielders: Omar Govea, 'Corcho' Rodríguez and Luis Romo
Fronts: Harold Preciado (or Brandon Vázquez) and Germán Berterame
#Rayados39 #starting #eleven #reinforcements #Clausura
Leave a Reply