Thalia, the renowned Mexican singer and actress, has shared shocking details about her health. The artist, known for her brilliant career in music and acting, has revealed that she suffers from a rare disease that has drastically affected her sense of taste. In an emotional testimony, Thalía expressed: “I have just been diagnosed with a disease that completely changed my life. “I can't help but feel it.”

What illness does Thalia have?

The Mexican star Thalia has been diagnosed with a rare condition known as dysgeusia, a form of taste disorder that distorts the perception of flavors. Dysgeusia has led Thalía to experience a metallic taste in everything she eats, which has had a significant and uncomfortable impact on her quality of life and her relationship with food. The singer shared her experience to raise awareness about this condition and to provide support to those who may be facing similar problems.

“I am traumatized becauseThey just confirmed to me that I have dysgeusia. It is an alteration of taste with a constant taste of salt, of metal that accompanies me 24 hours a day and I can't stop feeling it. It's strange because my sense of smell is perfect and, when I eat, everything tastes good to me. But, when I stop eating, I have this constant taste. “One of the few things that helps me is drinking water with lemon or foods with a lot of vinegar,” he confessed.

“They say it could be months or maybe years and no, I don't play like that, please tell me if you have dysgeusia because I want to understand more“, concluded the artist,

What is Dysgeusia?

According to the National Institute of Dental Research in the United States, dysgeusia is a taste disorder which is characterized by an alteration in the perception of flavors. People with this condition may experience abnormal tastes, such as a metallic or bitter taste, instead of the natural flavors of food. This can affect your appetite, your enjoyment of food, and your overall nutrition. Dysgeusia can be caused by a variety of reasons, including infections, mouth injuries, side effects of medications, or, in some cases, like Thalía's, as a consequence of COVID-19.

The news about the disease Thalia has generated concern among his followers and sympathizers. Many are wondering how this will affect his career and how he is coping with the challenges that dysgeusia brings in his daily life. The singer has received great support from her fans, who hope that she can find solutions for this condition and regain her sense of taste.



