It will tell everything! Jorge Benavides will answer various questions generated after Dayanita’s abrupt departure from “JB en ATV” this Saturday, May 13. The comic actor pointed out that he was forced to clarify doubts about this unexpected dismissal that has generated a stir among the followers of the comic actress. The ATV program brought back the sketch “The Value of the Vegetable” to have the prominent character as a guest. Sitting in the red chair, he will give revelations about his former co-worker.

“I have never liked giving statements on this type of subject, but, in view of the controversial malicious responses, I feel obliged to tell the whole truth. I wait for you,” she said in an Instagram post inviting his fans to watch the sequence.

YOU CAN SEE: Carlos Vílchez reveals the reason why Jorge Benavides decided to respond to Dayanita

Jorge Benavides broke his silence about Dayanita. Photo: Capture/ATV/Instagram/Dayanita

Jorge Benavides calls Dayanita “ungrateful” in advance

Jorge Benavides hinted that he was disappointed in Dayanita for his statements in “El reventonazo de la Chola”. In said space, she aired personal and internal things from the comedy program. In a preview issued by Magaly Medina, she is heard saying that she considered her a “daughter”.

“Yes, she is ungrateful. I took her out of the place where she was. Thanks to the program and to me, she got as far as she got. From being a totally unknown person, she became known, loved, admired by thousands and thousands of people,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Dayanita will be in the hot chair of “Send whoever is in charge” and warns: “There is only one truth”

What questions will Jorge Benavides answer about Dayanita?

Magaly Medina He showed other questions that Jorge Benavides will answer in “The value of vegetables” from “JB en ATV”. Some are about Dayanita’s attitude and others about her bond:

Jorge, did they want to make you look bad on that show?

Did you have a contract?

Did you mistreat her?

Are you in talks with an important figure from the other TV space?

Are you going to need it in “JB en ATV?

#questions #Jorge #Benavides #answer #Dayanita #red #chair #quotThe #vegetablequot