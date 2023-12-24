So the way personal branding works today, Queen Camilla's type change was almost inevitable this year. One could have expected a new haircut, with highlights in her white blonde, possibly a minimally invasive treatment on the face. By injection, ultrasound or peeling. And of course with a makeover. The name of a famous but discreet stylist could have been floated around without the palace having to confirm anything. When beauty is difficult to measure, a professional serves even more as proof of a successful look.

Jennifer Wiebking Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Camilla's mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, still commonly known as the Queen, had someone like that. In the late 1990s, Angela Kelly completely overhauled their wardrobe with all caution against fashionable transience. She took the old fabrics and made pieces with slimmer silhouettes, introducing brighter colors so that the Queen stood out a little more in her uniform. How did the saying go that you have to see them to believe in them? In any case, the Queen also became an icon with her colorful costumes. Not to mention the brand.

People look very closely when it comes to women's appearance

More than six months after the coronation, one could also ask the question to what extent Charles has adapted his appearance to the new monarch role. It's just that women's appearance is looked at very closely. This is proven by the style books, style blogs and style Instagram accounts about Elisabeth, Kate, Meghan and Diana, but not about Philip, Charles, William and Harry. It was rarely about Camilla. Now she is queen, and apparently little has changed in her appearance in over-aestheticized times. Can she also be an inconspicuous queen?

Fashion plays a different role for the royals, especially for the female members, than for famous artists. Royals should create closeness to the people through their actions, but they should take a position as rarely as possible so as not to alienate themselves from one half, as happened recently to Harry and Meghan. So her clothes speak for her. This is also the case with Camilla. When she was on a state visit to Paris this year, many people saw her mother-in-law in the pink coat dress. Nobody was upset about that.



Queen Camilla and King Charles at the Animal Ball in London in June

:



Image: AFP



When, light years ago, she appeared in a black, low-cut dress, newly dating Prince Charles, many saw it as a faux pas compared to Diana, who had made fashion and relationship history the year before in the so-called revenge dress. The sympathy points for the new woman at the prince's side were in the basement for years. In his autobiography “Reserve” this year, Harry accused Camilla of deliberately making him look bad to distract from herself. And Camilla's former daughter-in-law, Sara Parker Bowles, told the Times of London in July how she and her daughters still had to be careful not to accidentally do the “Diana thing,” which is to say, end up with Diana in theirs Look to quote.