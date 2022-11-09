Aguascalientes.- The state of Aguascalientes has the privilege of being one of the safest states in Mexicohas remained in third place with the fewest homicides, according to the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection.

However, there are more factors to measure quality of life, according to Numbeo, one of the largest collaborative databases on countries and cities in the world.

This measurement takes into account the purchasing power index, safety index, health index, climate, cost of living, property income, travel time in traffic and pollution index.

Aguascalientes has a very high quality of life index with 174.9 points, according to Numbeo.

On the other hand, the Quality of Life Index Aguascalientes score the city from 80 to 100 pointsqualifying the private and public educational sector, real estate supply, health centers, places of entertainment and entertainment, mobility, environment and citizen coexistence.

In addition, International Living magazine places the city of Aguascalientes as one of the five best places in Mexico for older adults to live.

The joy of the Aguascalientes places them in the sixth state according to the Happiness Indexthis according to Arias Consultores, with 57.6 percent of its population happy, 35.9 percent neutral and 2.9 percent unhappy.