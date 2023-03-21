RUss President Vladimir Putin had a six-course meal served to China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping during his visit to Moscow on Monday evening. According to reports from the Russian state media, white salmon and reindeer were the main courses to choose from.

The dish was flanked by seafood, a pancake with quail and mushrooms and the Russian fish soup ucha. For dessert there was a pomegranate sorbet and the cream and fruit meringue Pavlova. In addition, wines from the Russian noble winery Divnomorskoje were served.

Xi Jinping has been on a three-day state visit to Russia since Monday. It is also the first trip abroad since he began his third term in office. The visit is intended to demonstrate the good relations between Moscow and Beijing. Putin also wants to show that, despite his war against Ukraine, he is not isolated on the international stage.