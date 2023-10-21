Home page politics

From: Foreign policy

Split

Vladimir Putin blames the USA for the attacks by the militant Hamas against Israel. © Mikhail Metzel/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

The conflict in the Middle East is a long-awaited distraction from Ukraine for Vladimir Putin. That could be an advantage for him.

Russia could benefit from the war in Israel: Putin hopes to destroy international systems

Putin has specific goals: Does he side with Hamas?

Advantages for Putin: Israel war would be a welcome distraction to some extent

This article is available for the first time in German – the magazine first published it on October 17, 2023 Foreign policy.

Moscow – As Israel reeled from Hamas’ violent rampage ten days ago and the Palestinians in… Gaza Strip As they braced for retaliation, Russian President Vladimir Putin knew exactly who to blame: the United States. Three days after Hamas militants broke through the fortified border with Israel, the Russian leader spoke out for the first time about the explosion of violence in the Middle East.

“This is a vivid example of the failure of United States policy in the Middle East,” he said in a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani. Dmitry Medvedev, the increasingly caustic former Russian president, had previously spoken out to denounce the US’s “maniacal obsession with stoking conflict around the world” – Russian state television faithfully followed suit in subsequent broadcasts.

Advantage for Russia in the Israel conflict: “Putin benefits from global chaos”

Russia may have had no hand in or even prior knowledge of the surprise attack Hamas, which has so far claimed 1,400 Israeli lives and about 200 hostages, but the country’s opportunistic president senses an opportunity in the chaos that has followed. The war between Israel and Hamas has given Moscow, after 600 days of fruitless fighting in Ukraine, an invaluable opportunity to turn the West’s eyes elsewhere and a chance to reshape its entire approach to the Middle East.

“Putin is profiting from global chaos. His goal remains the destruction of the current international system,” said Anna Borshchevskaya, senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

Foreign Policy Logo © ForeignPolicy.com

For the Kremlin, the first and most immediate fruits of the new war in the Middle East lie far away – on the battlefields of eastern Ukraine and on Capitol Hill in Washington. While Israel repelled a surprise attack, reorganized its scattered forces and prepared a devastating counterstrike to crush Hamas, Moscow launched a highly ambitious, if costly, 10-day offensive to retake the Avdiivka area in Ukraine’s Donbas region. What would have caught the world’s attention two weeks ago is now having a hard time making headlines thanks to the unrest in southern Israel.

“They could take advantage of this because it distracts from Ukraine,” Admiral Rob Bauer, NATO’s highest-ranking military officer, said in an interview at the alliance’s Brussels headquarters last week.

Israel war: Tensions in the USA are growing

The longer-term gain could come in Washington. The War in Israel against Hamas, even the majority of lawmakers who had long supported U.S. aid to Ukraine’s fight for its national survival have suddenly shrunk in their range; the need to accelerate aid to Israel has immediate support for Kyiv questioned. Even pro-Ukrainian lawmakers like Rep. Don Bacon are pushing to prioritize arms sales to Israel, just as the Biden administration is trying to bundle funding for all U.S. defense priorities into one big omnibus.

If there were already tensions over the ability of the United States to support Ukraine while increasing support for Taiwan, these have been heightened by the threat to a country politically close to many in Washington. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was sharply criticized by conservatives for suggesting that the United States could continue to finance multiple wars, from none other than US President Joe Biden himself. For the Kremlin, these are sweet tweets.

Pictures show how the war in Israel is changing the country View photo series

Putin’s goal in the Israel war: “Preference for anti-American forces”

Russia’s position in the Middle East is more complicated. For years, Moscow has been adept at working with all parties in the region, including arch-rivals like Israel and the Iranian-backed militant group Hamas. Russia has managed to befriend Cyprus and woo Turkey while drawing closer to Egypt, and it has supported Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad. Amid the complex web of alliances and hostilities in the Middle East, Russia has distinguished itself by its ability to cooperate with all sides, making itself indispensable to various actors in the region.

“The idea is not to side with one against the other, but to play one against the other,” said Mark Katz, a professor at George Mason University and an expert on Russia’s foreign policy. A policy that goes back to Tsarist times, says Katz, but that could soon change.

“Look at how Russia did not directly condemn Hamas in the UN Security Council – that sends a clear message [Putins] Preference for anti-American forces, even as he tries to strike a balance,” said Borschtschevskaya.

Conflict between Hamas and Israel – a welcome distraction for Russia?

Russia’s first tripwire in the region could be its growing reliance on Iran to deploy drones on the battlefield in Ukraine, despite Tehran being a long-time supporter of Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon , is getting closer and closer to playing an active role in the widening conflict.

A limited conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza would likely be a welcome distraction for the Kremlin. But a broader war between Israel and another Iran-backed proxy could increase Moscow’s balancing act and force it to side more with Tehran, said Hanna Notte, Eurasia director of the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies. “I’m not sure Russia really wants this,” she said.

Even if Moscow could offer its services as a mediator, experts are skeptical that the Kremlin would have a realistic role to play in future talks. Until last year, there were still some bright spots in cooperation between Moscow and the West in the Middle East, as Russian diplomats, along with the United States, worked diligently to preserve and revive the Iran nuclear deal. That all changed after the invasion of Ukraine, and the fight against the United States has become an almost singular concern of Russian foreign policy. “You can see how this zero-sum logic comes into play,” says Notte.

To the authors Amy Mackinnon is a national security and intelligence reporter at Foreign Policy. Twitter (X): @ak_mack Jack Detsch is a Pentagon and national security reporter at Foreign Policy. Twitter (X): @JackDetsch

We are currently testing machine translations. This article was automatically translated from English into German.

This article was first published in English on October 17, 2023 in the magazine “ForeignPolicy.com“ was published – as part of a cooperation, it is now also available in translation to readers of the IPPEN.MEDIA portals.