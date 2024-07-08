Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has to face charges. A camerawoman was killed on the set of his film “Rust” in 2021.

Santa Fe – Almost three years ago, a camerawoman was fatally shot on the set of “Rust.” Starting this week, the court will be considering whether this was merely an unfortunate accident or negligent homicide. Alec Baldwin could even face a prison sentence.

Alec Baldwin in court – the actor faces prison if found guilty

On October 21, 2021, a deadly drama occurred on the “Rust” film set. Alec Baldwin, who pulled out a revolver in a scene, fired in the direction of the camera, according to the indictment. Instead of the expected blanks, the gun was loaded with live ammunition. The fired bullet hit the camerawoman Halyna Hutchins, who subsequently died. The director Joel Souza, who was behind Hutchins, was also hit and injured in the shoulder.

The actor Alec Baldwin has to appear in court this week – fatal shootings occurred on the set of his film “Rust”. © picture alliance/dpa/Invision via AP | Evan Agostini

Halyna Hutchins’ death led to Alec Baldwin having to face trial for negligent homicide. His trial begins on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in the Santa Fe District Court. Twelve jurors will ultimately decide on Baldwin’s guilt. If he receives the maximum sentence, he could face a prison sentence of up to 18 months. A judge recently decided that the trial would take place, which caused displeasure among Baldwin’s defense.

Alec Baldwin continues to protest his innocence after fatal shooting

Baldwin’s defense team made repeated attempts to stop the trial, but all motions to dismiss the case were rejected. In a final argument, the defense claimed that the gun had been damaged by the FBI, but this did not change the fact that the trial was about to begin. The trial, which is expected to last two weeks, is receiving a lot of media attention due to Baldwin’s fame and will be broadcast live.

In the spring, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the gunsmith on the Rust set, was in court in Santa Fe. She was responsible for gun safety during filming. During the investigation, six real cartridges were found on the set, which led to her Conviction for negligent homicide She received a prison sentence of 18 months. Something similar could now happen to Alec Baldwin. He is accused of having disregarded safety precautions as a leading actor and producer.

Alec Baldwin has repeatedly protested his innocence since the fatal incident. “I did not pull the trigger,” he said a few weeks after the events. He could not explain how live ammunition got into the gun. However, firearms experts concluded in their investigations that the gun’s trigger must have been pulled in order to fire the shot. Despite this finding, Baldwin’s defense continues to plead “not guilty” and is hoping for an acquittal. (rd/dpa)