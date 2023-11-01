The father of ex-footballer Bugaev, detained with drugs, declared his innocence

Ivan Bugaev, the father of ex-footballer of the Russian national team Alexei Bugaev, responded to information about the detention of his son. His words lead “Championship”.

Bugaev Sr. declared his son’s innocence. “If you are aware, events are currently being held in the Krasnodar Territory. In a nutshell, he came under attack. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he emphasized and added that at the moment there is no contact with the detainee.

The detention of Bugaev became known on November 1

According to information Telegram– Shot channel, a 42-year-old man was stopped by police on the night of October 29. As a result of an inspection of his personal belongings, a bag of unknown powder was found in his sweatshirt.

The examination showed that it was mephedrone in the amount of 500 grams

Criminal and administrative cases were opened against Bugaev

A criminal case was opened against Bugaev under the article of drug trafficking on a large scale. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

In addition, as reported by the United Press Service of the Courts of the Krasnodar Territory in Telegram, the Prikubansky District Court found Bugaev guilty of committing an administrative offense under Art. 19.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (“Disobedience to a lawful order of a police officer”). The former football player, who tried to hide from the police, was sentenced to seven days of administrative arrest.

Bugaev admitted to drug distribution

As became known Telegram– Shot channel, after a day in the isolation ward, the ex-football player agreed to cooperate with the investigation. He admitted that he worked as a drug courier and distributed bookmarks.

Bugaev explained that he made this decision due to financial difficulties in the family

According to the ex-footballer of the national team, after leaving professional sports he began to drink, which resulted in debts of about 70 thousand rubles. To pay them off, he decided to buy 500 grams of mephedrone through the darknet and lay them out in bookmarks in Krasnodar and Sochi.

It is noted that during the investigative actions, Bugaev provided information about his accomplices. Photos of places where bookmarks are located were also found on his phone.

Bugaev performed at Euro 2004 as part of the Russian national team

Bugaev is a graduate of Torpedo. During his career, the defender also played for Khimki near Moscow, Tomsk Tomsk and Krasnodar. Together with the capital’s Lokomotiv, the footballer became the bronze medalist of the Russian Championship and the winner of the country’s Super Cup in 2005.

As a member of the Russian national team, Bugaev played seven matches in the period from 2004 to 2005, without distinguishing himself with effective actions. Together with the team, the defender took part in the 2004 European Championship.