‘Land of hope’ is the most recent soap opera from Televisa-Univisión, which has managed to captivate many people with its plot, based on ‘La Tormenta’. Now, the Mexican production is close to ending and will be replaced by a series who hopes to win over audiences with the story of a famous and much-loved figure in Latin America. In this note, we tell you everything about the new premiere on the channel The stars.

What show will replace ‘Land of Hope’?

This is the Gloria Trevi bioseries. Until now, the production of the Mexican singer had only reached streaming on the VIX+ platform, in which it already has 15 complete episodes, and each new chapter premieres on Fridays.

Gloria Trevi is one of the most famous artists in Latin America. Photo: EFE

What is the name of the Gloria Trevi series?

Gloria Trevi’s series is called ‘they are me’ and, due to its great reception on VIX+, the Mexican channel Las Estrellas has decided to add the biographical story of the singer to its programming, as a replacement for the successful soap opera ‘Land of hope’.

When does ‘Ellas soy yo’ premiere on the Las Estrellas channel?

From monday september 4all the fans of the interpreter of “Everyone is looking at me” will be able to see the series ‘They are me’, from 9.30 pm in Mexicotuning the channel Las Estrellas.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel online?

To watch the television signal fromThe stars online, you can do it throughVIX+the official streaming service ofTelevisa-Univisionwhich is enabled for all Latin America. Likewise, you can access the transmission of the Mexican channel from the website of The stars.

‘They are me’: official trailer

