Change of year and… Change of trends in the labor sector? It doesn’t have to be like this, but it is true that the end of the calendar is seen by many companies as a period in which to rethink what types of profiles they want to hire in the coming year, so it is usually a good time to give a return to your resume and the way in which you present yourself as a professional if you are looking for a job or want a job change.

Identifying the most in-demand profiles will allow you to prepare with realism and make informed decisions about your professional development. The platform Seedwhich connects Spanish-speaking professionals with companies around the world, has prepared a list of which positions will be most in demand in 2025.

Data and technology: the heart of digital transformation

The digital revolution continues to redraw the global economic landscape, placing data as the main resource of modern companies. By 2025, these roles will be essential:

Data Scientist

The Data Scientist is the modern alchemist. Its ability to analyze large volumes of information and convert it into actionable decisions makes it indispensable in sectors seeking to lead in a competitive environment.

Data Engineer

Data magic doesn’t happen without robust infrastructure. Data Engineers design and optimize systems that allow the efficient management of big data, laying the foundation for any advanced analysis.

BI and data analysis specialist

Transforming complex data into clear and useful visualizations is the goal of Business Intelligence (BI) specialists. This profile will help companies react quickly to market fluctuations.

IT Business Analyst (IT Business Analyst)

The link between technical teams and business areas. This role is crucial to align business objectives with technology solutions.

IT Project Manager

With digital transformation as a priority, IT Project Managers will be the captains of complex technological projects, guaranteeing their success within tight deadlines and budgets.

Business development: those who set the strategy in companies

Companies that succeed in 2025 will need clear leadership and impeccable execution capacity, the platform notes. These business roles will make a difference:

Project Manager

The Project Manager not only organizes resources, he also ensures that each project is completed with measurable and high-impact results, optimizing time and costs.

Business Analyst

An expert in detecting areas of improvement and proposing effective solutions. Their work is essential for continuous improvement processes and adaptation to change.

Business consultant (Business Consultant)

This profile provides an external perspective, helping companies overcome strategic challenges with innovative and viable solutions.

Human talent: managing change with people

Human talent continues to be the most valuable asset of any organization. These roles will help manage change and foster strong work cultures:

Human Resources Consultant

With more flexible work models, these consultants are key to designing recruitment, retention and talent development strategies in hybrid or remote environments.

Change Management Consultant

In times of transformation, these experts guide companies through complex processes, minimizing resistance to change and maximizing employee engagement.

Product: profiles that provide innovation and closeness to the customer

Product teams will become a critical bridge between customer needs and the company’s strategic objectives:

Product Manager

The Product Manager balances customer demands with business goals, ensuring that each product is relevant, profitable and aligned with the market.

Product Owner

In agile methodologies, the Product Owner prioritizes tasks and ensures continuous deliveries of value, facilitating rapid and impactful iterations.

As we see, 2025 brings with it complex challenges and opportunities that will not be for everyone. The trends that we have analyzed not only indicate where the market is going, but also how some profiles can be oriented. Who knows, maybe dedicating these final days of the year to preparing a good resume could be the best investment for next year.