NY.- Accountants are among the professionals whose careers are most exposed to the capabilities of generative artificial intelligence (AI), finds a new study. Researchers found that at least half of accounting tasks could be done much faster with technology, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The same was true for mathematicians, interpreters, writers and nearly 20% of the US workforce, revealed the study by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and OpenAI, the company that makes ChatGPT, the popular artificial intelligence tool.

The tool has sparked excitement and anxiety in businesses, schools, governments, and the general public over its ability to process massive amounts of information and generate sophisticated — though not necessarily accurate or unbiased — content in response to user input.

The researchers, who posted their working paper online this month, examined occupations’ exposure to the new technology, which is powered by software called large language models that can analyze and generate text. They looked at the proportion of job tasks in which GPTs—generative pretrained transformers—and the software that incorporates them can reduce the time it takes to complete a task by at least 50%. Research has found that state-of-the-art GPTs excel at tasks like translation, classification, creative writing, and computational code generation.

They found that GPTs will change most jobs in some way, with 80% of workers in occupations where at least one job task can be accomplished more quickly using generative AI. They found that information processing roles—including public relations specialists, court reporters, and blockchain engineers—are highly exposed. Jobs that will be least affected by technology include fast food cooks, motorcycle mechanics, and oil and gas day laborers.

To reach their conclusions, the authors used a government database of occupations and their associated activities and tasks, and had both people and artificial intelligence models assign exposure levels to activities and tasks.

The researchers did not predict whether jobs will be lost or who will lose their jobs, said Matt Beane, an assistant professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, who studies the impact of technology on the job market and was not involved in the study.

“Exposure doesn’t predict anything in terms of what will change and how fast it will change,” he said. “Human beings reject changes that compromise their interests” and the process of implementing new technologies is often fraught with negotiation, resistance, “terror and hope,” she said.

The real challenge, Beane said, is for businesses, schools and lawmakers to help people adjust. “That’s a multi-billion dollar problem,” he said, and may include, among other things, training workers to collaborate effectively with technology and redesigning jobs to improve autonomy, wages and career prospects for many roles. .

Some people have already started using generative AI to work faster, although many employers are concerned about security and accuracy.

Michael Quash, a 32-year-old broadcast engineer from Richmond, Virginia, said he has found greater efficiency when using ChatGPT for monotonous tasks or solving complex coding problems. “ChatGPT can be a force multiplier,” he asserted.

Audacy Inc., its employer, said it is allowing employees to experiment with the tool. “Like many media companies, we believe that ChatGPT has value for certain processes,” said Sarah Foss, Audacy’s CTO.

Other recent studies have also found that generative AI can save a significant amount of time and produce better results than humans. In an experiment conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) focused on college-educated people, researchers divided 444 grant application writers, marketing specialists, consultants, human resource professionals and other workers in half. Both groups were asked to complete short written tasks, and one group was able to use ChatGPT to do so.

Those who had access to ChatGPT completed their tasks 10 minutes faster. And outside readers who rated the quality of these tasks noted that the AI-assisted workers performed better than the other group, according to the study, which was published in March and has not been peer-reviewed.

Another paper published last week by researchers at Microsoft Corp., which is investing billions of dollars in OpenAI, looked at the capabilities of GPT-4, the latest version of the OpenAI tool, and found that it could solve “new tasks and difficult” with “human-level performance” in fields like math, coding, medicine, law, and psychology.

Amanda Richardson, CEO of technical interview platform CoderPad, has used ChatGPT to write slides when giving presentations in her field. The tool creates a basic outline and from there it traces specific details to make a more engaging presentation, she said.

CoderPad’s clients are businesses looking to hire. They ask candidates to demonstrate their technical skills using CoderPad, and Richardson has recommended that clients explicitly make ChatGPT part of their interview process: Ask candidates to use ChatGPT to solve a problem, then ask them to critique the response it returns . Does the code have any security vulnerabilities? Is it scalable? What is good or bad?

“There is an inclination to embrace developer efficiency,” he noted.