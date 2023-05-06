Katia Palma is a comic actress who has many years of experience in the television medium. She entered the small screen from a very young age and was characterized by her very outgoing and natural humor. However, over time she began to try new formats and that is how she came to “I am”, an imitation contest in which she has worked as a jury for a long period. That was her little push that led her to develop as an influencer and be the image of various advertising campaigns.

The artist visited Renzo Schuller’s podcast to talk about unprecedented details of her life and joke with her friend about the few times they met without cameras. According to the presenter’s version, everything she has obtained throughout her career has cost her a lot of effort. Do you want to know what she studied? Next, we will give you all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Katia Palma had a great scare when she was bitten by Fernando Díaz’s dog live

How did Katia Palma become known?

Katia Janeth Katia Montalvo She is a talented comedian who was born in Lima on August 17, 1980. In her childhood and adolescence she lived in the district of La Victoria, since her parents were from the middle class. The first career of hers that she studied was Accounting, but her dream was always to enter television and, therefore, she did not finish it. In 2000, she met Patricia Portocarrero and Saskia Bernaola, when she was studying clown and improvisation.

A year later, in 2001, he made his debut on the program “Nada personal” and gradually gained space in more formats, but his popularity came when he joined the cast of the well-remembered “Habacilar”, a contest directed by Raúl Romero, in which he had the responsibility of co-animating along with ‘Tomate’ Barraza, Roger del Águila and others.

Katia Palma, Saskia Bernaola and Patricia Portocarrero in “Las bandidas” and “Las monjas”. Photo: diffusion

YOU CAN SEE: Ricardo Morán and Katia Palma return to TV with a show that will have the winners of “Yo soy” and “La voz Perú”

What career did Katia Palma study with her own salary?

The television presenter Katia Palma has always made it clear that her parents supported her in everything she wanted to follow. However, the merits that she has obtained from her at a professional and academic level are her own, since since she left her parents’ home she had to support herself and educate herself in search of new and better opportunities. The comedian was featured on the podcast “schullerias“, led by Renzo Schuller, to detail the profession he studied and who was in charge of paying for it.

In this sense, he explained: “I have been studying. Thanks to the theater I paid my degree because I am a communicator, just in case. I’m not just a juror…“. She also explained that one of the moments in which her life took a turn was when the theater director July Naters invited her to join the cast of “pataclaun“. Apparently, the 42-year-old actress became independent from her parents since she had better economic opportunities.

YOU CAN SEE: Johanna San Miguel and Katia Palma have an awkward meeting in “EEG”: “Say hello, here”

Did Katia Palma want to adopt a child?

The actress Katia Palma has revealed to be a maternal person and keeps her private life away from the cameras. The television host has never allowed a couple to be seen, but she commented on Christopher Gianotti’s podcast that she thought about the possibility of having a child through adoption. Unfortunately, the bureaucracy of our country completely discouraged her.

In this way, he expanded: “But the process here, in Peru, for a change, is terrible. You have to be married because you are religious, have a lot of money, where and who do you live. (In addition), the important thing is to give children quality of life“It should be noted that the presenter did not hesitate to ensure that her loneliness is also very precious, thanks to all the time she has shared with herself.

YOU CAN SEE: Katia Palma is honest: “If they had offered me money for sex, I would have robbed”

Katia Palma remembers that she ‘married’ Renzo Schuller and his wife Ale

comic actress Katia Palma revealed an experience she had with Renzo Schuller, because on one occasion the driver of “This is war” called her so that she, Saskia Bernaola and Patricia Portocarrero (‘Las monjas’) symbolically married him to his wife Alexandra Morales.

“Renzo, once he was so misio… he got married, his purse had burst and he told us (Patricia Portocarrero, Saskia Bernaola and me) so that the ‘nuns’ should go to marry them. We had to take changing rooms, without paying for the taxi, we were made up, made some vedettes, and we put on the nun costume to marry Renzo and Ali, in a symbolic way”, he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Katia Palma, before and after: how was her radical change during her time on “Yo soy”?

Johanna San Miguel and Katia Palma have an awkward encounter on EEG

Johanna San Miguel and Katia Palma are not friends nor do they have a cordial relationship, so they let it be noted on March 1 in “Esto es guerra”, where they met again, because the production invited the comic actress to the set. After greeting each other, music played that denoted the tension between the two. Why do they play that music? Say hello, here,” said the presenter to the comedian.

As you remember, Johanna San Miguel and Katia Palma worked together on the Latina program “Yo soy”, but they never fully fit in. “I’m not a friend of Katia Palma and I’m not interested in being a friend of Katia Palma, okay?” Was what the host of “This is war” expressed to Renzo Schuller before the iconic meeting.

YOU CAN SEE: Katia Palma reveals that she began her sexual life at the age of 36

Katia Palma reveals that she made some cosmetic changes

Katia Palma offered an interview to Verónica Linares in which she recounted the complexes she had with her body since she was very young. In addition, the comic actress spoke of the operations that she underwent throughout her life.

“You always want to look good. I pulled myself a little. Of course it scared me (…). (I waited to do lipo because) I like how I looked until now, within your four walls, you say: ‘There is something that is not working.’ That’s when I do my solo show ‘Los rollos de Katia’. A mental roll is also important to count, then it fell precisely, and I was telling my life,” said the former judge of “I am”.

“You try to do your little things. I pulled my back. The booty is one of the exercises. My goal is to be like Paloma Fiuza,” added Palma.

#professional #career #Katia #Palma #study #salary #theater