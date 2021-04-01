The current economic situation may lead many consumers to look for the lowest possible price for a repair on your car. This situation can sometimes lead to resorting to an illegal workshop, which does not offer the best safety conditions for the workers, or for the vehicles themselves.

According to the Spanish Confederation of Workshops CETRAA about 20% of the workshops operating in Spain is illegal, with more than 9,000 operating outside the law.

An illegal workshop is a fraudulent business model Through which unlicensed premises offer vehicle repair and overhaul services. These businesses do not have regulatory permits, access to technical information on vehicles or any of the licenses and authorizations established by current legislation. Clandestine establishments also do not comply with regulations on occupational safety or environmental management of waste and do not issue an invoice for their services.

As explained Juan Francisco Calero, from SPG workshops, the existence of illegal workshops is “a danger for users and even for society.” In a video distributed through Infotaler Calero explains that while a legal establishment needs a series of licenses and has to pay a series of associate and insurance managers to be able to operate «the so-called pirate workshops They carry out their activity without a license and without any type of control. In addition, “everything that is worked is charged in black, no taxes are paid, so we would be talking about an underground economy and tax fraud.” For the user, taking the car to an illegal workshop also poses a risk due to the lack of guarantees “so they will not be able to claim either. At most you can report that workshop.

Spare parts are neither guaranteed nor safe as there is “no control over them.” Calero assures that this type of illegal workshops they are very inclined to go to scrapyards to acquire certain types of parts, which directly affects the safety of the vehicle.

Finally, regarding the waste generated when vehicle parts are changed, while the official workshops carry out a controlled management and pay taxes for this purpose, the waste from the illegal workshops “no one knows where they end up,” he says. And he adds that “this leads to fraud for the supply companies and also for the environment.”

How to recognize an illegal workshop



Illegal workshops are not always easy to recognize, but several clear clues can be taken into account to detect them.

For example, illegal workshops they do not have the identification plate granted by the Ministry of Industry and which is mandatory to display at the entrance of the establishment. The customer of an illegal workshop will never receive a written estimate or an invoice guaranteeing the work carried out on his vehicle.

And although the workshop has facilities that seem regulatory, the lack of informative posters regarding labor prices, schedules, user rights and other legal documents are quite reliable indications that we are in an illegal workshop.

Besides the illegal workshops They are usually places where you work behind closed doors. They can be located in garages of chalets and private homes, when they do not carry out repairs on the street or in a field.

Although this data alone is not a clue, it should be noted that most clandestine workshops are located on the outskirts of cities and in rural areas.

The Association of Employers of the Vehicle Repair Workshop of A Coruña (Atreve) has launched a complaints portal through its website to continue the fight against illegal workshops. Through a link -click here- Associates can expose the cases they detect. They will be anonymous information, which will only be collected by the entity and that only its members can send.

Also from the CETRAA Confederation the Complaint Room, a section hosted on its website where citizens can anonymously report these types of irregular practices.