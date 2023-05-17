When walking in the rain, it is essential to take precautions to ensure your safety and avoid possible accidents. First of all, make sure you take a sturdy umbrella and suitable footwear with you, preferably with non-slip sole.

Also, use reflective garments or bright colors to increase your visibility, especially on cloudy days or with little light.

Another important aspect is to pay attention to the conditions of the streets. If possible, avoid areas with puddles or accumulation of water, as they can hide obstacles and cause slipping. Whenever you have the opportunity, use the sidewalks and cross the crosswalks, maintaining an alert attitude and watching for vehicular traffic.

Regarding public transport, it is advisable to be informed about the routes and schedules in case of possible modifications due to weather conditions. When boarding the transport, try to hold on to the railings and handrails with greater force to maintain your balance, since the floors can be slippery due to the water. Also, avoid rushing into vehicles to avoid falls or accidents.

Remember that flooding poses an additional risk during the rainy season. If you are near areas prone to flooding, look for alternative routes and avoid going through areas with standing water or strong currents. Don’t forget that water can hide holes or landslides in the pavement, increasing the risk of falls and injuries.

Be attentive to the indications of the local authorities and the warnings of possible floods. If you find yourself in an emergency situation due to weather conditions, look for shelter in safe places and avoid crossing through flooded areas. If you need assistance, contact the corresponding emergency services.

Remember that your safety is the most important thing. Although the rain can be refreshing, do not neglect your well-being when walking in these conditions. Follow these precautions and tips for pedestrians and minimizes the risk of accidents and injuries during rainy days.

Keep in mind that by taking these precautions as a pedestrian, you will be contributing to your own safety and well-being, as well as that of those around you. Walking in the rain doesn’t have to be a dangerous experience if you take the right steps and act wisely. responsibility.