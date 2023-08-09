River’s dream ended in Porto Alegre in the worst possible way. Martín Demichelis’s team was eliminated in the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores de América against Internacional de Porto Alegre after having tied the aggregate score 3-3 and losing on penalties 9-8 after Robert Rojas (who equalized in the 90th minute) sent his shot to the crossbar and Sergio Rochet converted his to send the Colorados into the next round.
This result is very painful for the Millionaire team since they had high hopes in this tournament since they had made a very good investment in the transfer market with the arrivals of Facundo Colidio, Ramiro Funes Mori, Manuel Lanzini and, soon, Gonzalo Martínez . Now, all the plans of Demichelis and the managers change resoundingly since they have a very extensive squad for the remaining tournaments in 2023. Given this situation, the departures of Lucas Beltrán (heading for Europe) and Nicolás de la Cruz (heading to Qatari football) seem increasingly likely.
This elimination in the round of 16 adds to the other elimination suffered in the Argentine Cup (after the defeat against Talleres that surprised many). Based on this, Núñez’s team will have only 2 tournaments towards the end of the 2023 season: the Professional League Cup and the Champions Trophy.
The first of these begins next Sunday, August 20, when River will have to visit the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium to face Argentinos Jrs, who was also eliminated in the round of 16 of the Libertadores. While the Champions Trophy is a unique match, but this will be of the utmost importance since it will be against Boca and will count as an official title, so the importance of this duel becomes supreme.
