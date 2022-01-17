Camera images from the Rogier metro station in Brussels show how Benjamin P. stands behind his victim on Friday evening and walks forward as the train approaches and gives the woman a hefty push. The Belgian Maria has no chance to defend herself and falls hard on the track. The driver of the train reacts alertly by quickly activating the emergency brake, with this he almost certainly saves her life. The train stops less than a meter away from the victim, who is taken to hospital in shock.