Club Tigres UANL made its debut in the 2024 Apertura Tournament with a 1-0 victory against Club Necaxa, so far, the team has had only one reinforcement and it was in goal with the arrival of Fernando TapiaHowever, the coaching staff headed by Veljko Paunovic continue to have reinforcements before the transfer market closes.
Likewise, there may be confirmed casualties, but from the start the goal is well covered with Nahuel Guzman which will return to activity after its suspension in the coming weeks, but for the moment: Carlos Felipe Rodriguez, Fernando Tapia and Miguel Ortegawill keep their gloves under the three sticks.
The central defense is perhaps one of the most questioned positions of the team, because despite having players with a natural position in that area like the Brazilian Samir Caetano, Juan Jose Purata and Eduardo Tercero; Guido Pizarro It is still used as a centre-back.
Instead of his usual position in containment, and this is largely due to the fact that the players are not to the coach’s liking or their levels of play are not up to par, so that position is the weakest.
In the case of midfield, it is the most reinforced position of the team since they have high quality players like the captain himself. Guido Pizarro when required in midfield, the other experienced Rafael Carioca, Juan Pablo Vigon, Fernando Gorriaran and more offensive elements such as Sebastian Cordova, Juan Brunetta and juveniles like Eugenio Pizzuto, Diego Lainez, Marcelo Flores, among others, which is why this area is very well reinforced.
However, there have been rumours about the interest of other elements for this area as the coach would be looking for players with more dynamism in the area.
As for the attack, the feline team has two very good center forwards: André-Pierre Gignac and Nicolas Ibanezin addition to two extremes such as Luis Quiñones and Jonathan Herreraso the position is very well covered.
