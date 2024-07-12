Club de Fútbol Monterrey made its debut in the 2024 Apertura Tournament with a 0-1 away victory against Pachuca. So far, the team has had three reinforcements: Johan Rojas, Oliver Torres and Roberto de la RosaHowever, the coaching staff headed by Fernando Ortiz continue to strengthen its workforce,
Jose Antonio NoriegaMonterrey’s sporting director, confirmed that there are negotiations for more arrivals, although he did not detail positions or names that could join the Monterrey team.
Well, we must remember that the Gang has confirmed many casualties: Jesus Gallardo, Gustavo Sanchez, Omar Govea, Jonathan Gonzalez, Arturo Gonzalez, Luis Romo and Victor Lopez.
As for the goal, the position is without problems with Esteban Andrada and Luis Cardenasalthough in recent days there has been information about the Argentine goalkeeper’s interest in Italy, specifically from the Romeshould his departure be confirmed, the starting goalkeeper of the Venezuelan national team, Rafael Romowould be in the sights of the royal team.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The defense looks good, in the central zone there are several options because there are several multifunctional elements that can play in the position, in addition, they naturally play there as Victor Guzman and Hector Moreno.
There would only be interest in reinforcing the left wing due to the departure of Gallant and that is necessary to give internal competition to Gerardo Arteaga.
In the case of midfield, it is the area where there were many casualties, but they still have good players who can play in the area, although it is not ruled out that some of the reinforcements are for that position, specifically for containment.
Since as far as the wingers and creatives are concerned there is no problem with Sergio Canales, Maximiliano Meza, Jordi Cortizo, Jesus Manuel Corona, Johan Rojasamong others.
As for the attack, the auriazul team has three high-quality center forwards with Brandon Vazquez, German Berterame and Roberto de la Rosa.
#positions #Monterrey #reinforce #full #roster #Apertura
Leave a Reply