Cruz Azul Football Club made its debut in the 2024 Apertura Tournament with a 1-0 victory against Mazatlán FC, so far, the team has had five reinforcements: Jorge Sanchez, Andres Montano, Amaury Garcia, Luis Romo and Giorgios GiakoumakisHowever, the coaching staff headed by Martin Anselmi continue to have reinforcements.
Likewise, at least a couple of casualties are expected to be confirmed, but from the start the goal is well covered with Kevin Mier, Andres Gudiño and Luis Jimenezalthough the latter could come out, the two aforementioned will be more than enough.
Although it is registered, the deregistration of the company seems imminent. Carlos Salcedo of the team, so the central position is the one that the board wants to reinforce, because the ‘Titan‘He was an undisputed starter and has had to return to using that position Erik Lirain addition, Carlos Vargas He would continue in the team, but the board does not trust him.
In the case of midfield, it is the most reinforced position of the team since they have Ignacio Rivero as the leader and captain, as well as with: Lorenzo Faravelli, Carlos Rodriguez, Rodolfo Rotondi, Alexis Gutierrez, Andres Montano, Luis Romo; the youth player Christian Jimenez and the youth reinforcements Leonardo Samano and Amaury Garcia.
Although a sensitive loss was that of Rodrigo Huescas who signed with him FC Copenhagenbeing an unexpected departure in the last week, so the team could consider reinforcing the right side or interior so that Jorge Sanchez have competition.
As for the attack, the Celestial Machine was reinforced very well with the Greek scorer Giorgos Giakoumakis who will complete the trident with Angel Sepulveda and Gabriel Fernandez who is expected to eventually return from injury in September or October, while he was promoted to the first team Luis GutierrezBut one loss that will be very painful will be that of Uriel Antuna and it is expected that there will be a reinforcement in that area of left midfielder/winger.
