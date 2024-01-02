Cruz Azul had a nightmare 2023, but it seems that its prospects for 2024 are more hopeful. Unlike the last tournaments, the celestial board managed to define its ups and downs in good time, and managed to hire its reinforcements before the season started. For Clausura 2024, the cement producers managed to sign: Camilo Candido, Gonzalo Piovi, Lorenzo Faravelli, Gabriel Fernández, Luis Jiménez and Kevin Mier.
Without a doubt, Cruz Azul is the team that has been strengthened the most and best for the incoming tournament, however, it seems that they still need some reinforcements to become one of the top candidates for the Liga MX title. Below we tell you which positions they still need to reinforce:
Everything indicates that Juan Escobar will be the starting right back of the Celeste Machine for Clausura 2024. The arrival of another player in this position would increase internal competitiveness and allow Anselmi to occupy Rodrigo Huescas as a winger. An interesting option would be Ricardo Chávez from Atlético de San Luis.
To finish rounding out its squad, Cruz Azul needs another winger who can play on both wings and can compete for the position with Carlos Rotondi and Uriel Antuna. According to the most recent reports, the first option would be Alexis Vega, although they are also exploring elements such as Sebastián Córdova and Carlos Vela.
After the departure of Moisés Vieira, Cruz Azul needs a player who can play in this position and compete with Carlos Rodríguez. The chosen one would be Alfonso González, from Monterrey. 'Ponchito' can be the link between the offensive line and the midfield, in addition to the fact that he can play as an interior and even as a winger on the left.
