Club América will seek to win the two-time championship in the Clausura 2024 tournament of Liga MX. Without a doubt, the Coapa team has one of the most complete squads in all of Mexican soccer, however, it needs to strengthen in certain key positions to compete again at the top in the upcoming tournament.
So far, America has not defined its ups and downs, however, it seems that the capital team would have some imminent departures. Below we tell you which positions the Eagles should reinforce:
Kevin Álvarez arrived as a star reinforcement for Apertura 2023 and, in general terms, he met expectations. However, for Clausura 2023, América needs a right back who can compete for the position, especially if the retirement of Miguel Layún and the low level that Emilio Lara has shown in the last semester is taken into account.
The departure of Sebastián Cáceres seems more than likely for the winter transfer market. Although América managed to extend Igor Lichnovsky's stay in the team, the board must go for a quality central defender so as not to weaken this line.
The future of Jonathan Rodríguez and Leonardo Suárez is not assured in America. Both players would seek to leave the institution this market to be starters for other teams and stop playing a secondary role in the Eagles. In this sense, the capital team should consider the possibility of bringing in a winger who can generate competition and adapt to playing as a catalyst. Heriberto Jurado sounds like a good option.
Jonathan dos Santos and Álvaro Fidalgo formed one of the best tandems in the midfield in the Apertura 2023. Given the possible departure of Richard Sánchez, América should look for an element that can enter the dynamics of the team and who cannot It bothers him to start the duels on the bench.
