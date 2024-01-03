Losing the final of the Apertura 2023 tournament was a hard blow to the aspirations of a club like Tigerswhich has always been aiming towards greatness for a long time.
Again, and as happened in 2017, when they lost the league final against Chivasthe dream of becoming a two-time champion remained precisely that, in a dream that, everything seems to indicate, will not be able to be realized by the group that achieved practically everything defending the shirt of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.
That is why, those in long shorts, got to work even before the final was played, finalizing the signing of who was considered the MVP of the previous tournament, the former Santos Laguna player Juan Brunetta.
Another point in favor of the Auriazul team is that they not only strengthened themselves, but also kept their squad practically intact. Except for the loss of Raymundo Fulgencio, who signed for the Atlas of Guadalajaraand Vladimir Loroña, who will now defend the cause of Santos Lagunaeverything seems to indicate that no one else will leave the team… at least in this winter market.
And while the majority of fans are satisfied with the effort made by their board, which is supported by winning three titles (league, champion of champions and champions cup) in less than a year, there are some who consider that This team still needs at least one or two reinforcements, with the central and lateral defense being the most mentioned.
They are happy with Javier Aquino, they consider him a historic player on par with Gignac, Pizarro and Nahuel Guzmán, but they believe it is time to start refreshing the right side with a younger player who also goes forward as he still does. Javi, yes, but they prefer to prevent.
And the same thing happens at the center. They feel safe with captain Guido protecting the feline area, but neither Samir nor Diego Reyes give them the peace of mind that Hugo Ayala or Juninho gave them at the time, so, if the transfer windows are still open, it would not hurt them Tigres go for a strong central defender and a right back with back-and-forth.
