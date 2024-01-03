We are already a week and a half away from starting the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXand as seems to be customary, Chivas He has only announced one signing, the defender Jose Castillocoming from Pachuca. Apart from that, once again they stand out for just watching how the rest strengthen themselves in the best possible way to face the contest.
Another daily thing in the Flock is seeing casualties, without someone arriving to cover them. The red and whites have already said goodbye to Hiram Mier and Cristian Calderon, the latter without taking out capital despite the high cost with which it arrived a few years ago. Likewise, they have sold to Angel Zaldivar to Braves by not entering into plans, apart from sending Jesús 'Tepa' González to the Atlético San Luis already Zahid Muñoz to Bravesalthough they saw more action with the subsidiary of Tapatío. Another one for whom they are looking for accommodation is Santiago Ormeñowhile, according to different media, Guadalajara backed down from releasing Ronaldo Cisneros and Alan Torreswho were already agreed with Juarezbut the Guadalajara board stopped everything, having to pay capital for having broken the deal.
With all this it seems difficult for the board headed by the Spanish Fernando Hierro make movements. Of course, for the lower categories they are looking for a lot, but for the senior team it seems that nothing will come, which will be a new disappointment for the fans, who have already gotten used to it. Despite seeing the greatest rival move away in terms of titles, it seems that this does not affect the president Amaury Vergara.
Now, the positions to be reinforced are clear. The archer Miguel Jimenez has been one of the most criticized, if not the most, so the search for a safe goalkeeper was expected, which may not happen, since they will appoint the job to Raul Rangel or Oscar Whalley, knowing that they are trying to get rid of Wacho. If you don't have a safe and reliable goalkeeper, titles will hardly come.
The other position that an SOS has held for several years is that of center forward, because although Ricardo Marin He performed well helping to produce goals, he is not that '9' that is so needed to be able to fight for trophies. Apart from Ronithe people of Guadalajara have José Juan Macíaswho is expected to have fully recovered and return to being the same as he was a few years ago when he was wearing the Lionwithout anyone else being able to take the role because Daniel Rios is another one that does not count for the coaching staff and the rest are extremes. This leads us to think that they will bet on the youth team, however, the ideal would be to make a significant effort to get a true 'killer' from the area, although it is evident that they are scarce in Mexican soccer. That is why the most viable thing is not to hire anyone or go for Javier Hernandez, Luca Martínez Dupuy either Brandon Vazquez.
Finally, the midfield is well formed with Victor Guzman, Erick Gutierrez, Ruben Gonzalez and Fernando Beltran, the same as the defensive rear. What is necessary is a left back due to the departure of Chicotewell Alejandro Mayorga has not finished weighing, although Chiquete Orozco He has done very well. Competition is needed in that area, the same as on the right side, since Alan Mozo is safe thanks to the lowering of the level of Jesus Sanchez. Yes indeed, Jose Castillo He can be handled as a center back or winger on the right, that is the advantage for the Argentine coach Fernando Gagobut more internal competition is necessary so that the rest can develop fully.
