With all this it seems difficult for the board headed by the Spanish Fernando Hierro make movements. Of course, for the lower categories they are looking for a lot, but for the senior team it seems that nothing will come, which will be a new disappointment for the fans, who have already gotten used to it. Despite seeing the greatest rival move away in terms of titles, it seems that this does not affect the president Amaury Vergara.

The other position that an SOS has held for several years is that of center forward, because although Ricardo Marin He performed well helping to produce goals, he is not that '9' that is so needed to be able to fight for trophies. Apart from Ronithe people of Guadalajara have José Juan Macíaswho is expected to have fully recovered and return to being the same as he was a few years ago when he was wearing the Lionwithout anyone else being able to take the role because Daniel Rios is another one that does not count for the coaching staff and the rest are extremes. This leads us to think that they will bet on the youth team, however, the ideal would be to make a significant effort to get a true 'killer' from the area, although it is evident that they are scarce in Mexican soccer. That is why the most viable thing is not to hire anyone or go for Javier Hernandez, Luca Martínez Dupuy either Brandon Vazquez.