Artificial intelligence (AI) has become fashionable in recent months and its emergence into the world is nothing new. Technological curiosity allows people to inquire about some unusual data and ranks; This time it was time for the South American qualifiers and their teams.

In this month of September, the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup officially began, where the Colombia selection He dreams of a place in the most important national team tournament, which he did not go to in Qatar 2022.

Historical ranking according to artificial intelligence



Taking advantage of the start of the South American qualifiers, several users of artificial intelligence decided to consult him about the historical ranking of the Conmebol teams and his response surprised more than one Internet user.

And the ranking delivered by the AI ​​sparked controversy over the places occupied by some selected candidates; some appeared higher than expected and others were not well considered by the chatbot.

Colombia-Venezuela match on September 7, 2023 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla. Colombia beat the neighboring country 1-0 with a goal from Santos Borré at the beginning of the second half.

Among the criteria that artificial intelligence used to measure the South American teams, the following stand out: historical results they have had, the number of titles won in the Copa América, the triumphs in the World Cups or their best participations in the competition organized by Fifa.

According to the information provided by the AI, the selection of Brazil is the best in the historical ranking for his five World Cups and nine Copa América titles.

Brazil was overwhelming at the beginning of the tie: they beat Bolivia 5-1.

In second place is Argentina With its 15 Copa América and three World Cups and closing the podium is the Uruguay team for its two World Cup titles.

The debate starts from fourth place to eighth place. The Paraguay team appears in the fourth box, The Colombian National Team occupies fifth place, Peru is sixth, Chile seventh, eighth place for Ecuador, ninth for Bolivia and the last in the classification is Venezuela.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

