Laureen Genthon, Marie Jay and Haby Ka

Elected communists in Nanterre, Gentilly and Montreuil

A series of rapid and in many ways contradictory transformations has emerged in recent decades. The digital revolution, whose historical importance is comparable to that of the first industrial revolution, has developed the productive forces of humanity to a threshold that they had never reached before. In the same period, the destruction of the Eastern bloc allowed capitalist globalization to experience considerable development. Working together, these two events generated a spectacular financialization of economies, but they also set the stage for a vast renewal of struggles.

Thus, the #MeToo wave rocked the capitalist West. Women, by the millions, wanted to overturn the table, put an end to the violence, to the injustices that hamper them in all areas of their life. Awareness of their collective situation has spread everywhere: family, work, politics, etc. Likewise, the victories of the twentieth century against colonialism and segregation paved the way for a broad anti-racist movement. Thus, the most popular fringes of youth are found in the mobilization against police violence, for truth and justice. The climatic requirement is also increasing.

These broad struggles for freedom and equality reflect in a sense the contradictions that animate the world of work. We promise freedom to some so that they find themselves drivers or Uber deliverers; others to accumulate overtime; to the latter so that in the end the freedom of capital passes before the freedom of individuals, that they see their company relocated or bankrupted under the fire of competition. The pressure is all the more fierce in the context of the pandemic.

Each of these revolutions comes up against the same obstacle: a state at the service of the ruling class, determined to nip them in the bud. Thus, the movement of yellow vests, initially focused on purchasing power, ended up making the requirement of a citizens’ initiative referendum at the forefront of its demands. They quickly understood, in fact, that in the absence of means of popular control, none of their demands would succeed. This is why the fight for the Sixth Republic, articulating fundamental freedoms and democratic rights, ended up becoming the focal point of all class struggles. We are going through a period when, as Lenin said, the slightest democratic progress throws the country into the arms of the social revolution.

Such a requirement can make it possible to aggregate these different revolutionary movements, to group them together in a common political process. It is a responsibility that the communists assumed in the past, when they linked the workers, anti-colonial and democratic forces. Even today, it must be made a priority on the left. Too often we devote ourselves to testimony interventions, suspended outside the movement of struggles – especially in the economic fields. Let us be especially inspired by the many remarkable local initiatives which are taken in the territories.

It is time to formulate a credible, precise political program capable of lifting our society out of capitalist relations. The forces that constitute the radical left must assume their responsibilities in this direction: finally allow feminists, anti-racists, activists for public freedoms and environmental protection, trade unionists on the ground to freely express their views. points of view, without being relegated to the periphery of the strategic debate. Certain political questions, such as the relationship with the European Union or the demand for a salary for life, arouse different opinions on the left. It is time, too, to face these contradictions, to decide collectively, to move forward. Such a process where the debate of the militants, the exchange in the social movement and the confrontation with the popular classes nourish the political development must make it possible to revitalize the programmatic approaches. This is particularly true in the crisis we are living through. Let us also hope that the passage in second reading of the law “separatism” will be the occasion to vote, together, against this anti-republican project. No more voices should be missing.

The strategy initiated by the PCF and the IF for regional elections in Île-de-France is a first step, obviously encouraging, to renew this link of exchange and action with the struggling forces. It is important to extend it in the coming months. Presidential and legislative elections are on the horizon. Let us take the initiative of a real front of struggles, of an alliance which will make it possible to group forces and energies against the candidates of capital. The vital urgency of the Sixth Republic is shared by the communists obviously, the rebellious, but also many trade unionists, associations, activists of the left and political ecology. It is therefore a real coalition, negotiated, that could take shape around this major strategic objective.

Let us act in this direction. Our fellow citizens do not have the luxury of suffering an additional five years of neoliberal laws and breaches of the rule of law. Moreover, the revolutions of the future depend on our ability to break the dictatorship that the ruling class exercises over the institutions, via the presidency of the Republic. In a country that is finally fully democratic, where this lock has been lifted, questions relating to wages, public freedoms, or even ecological transition will arise very differently. We can truly open the page of happy days, without paying for words.