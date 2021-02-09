Illustration of a bronze from Benin City in Nigeria, exhibited at the British Museum in London. (ANN RONAN PICTURE LIBRARY)

Last October, the National Assembly voted for the restitution to Senegal and Benin of cultural property kept in Parisian museums. We take you to these two African countries to see where the transfer of these works is, but also to Mexico, in conflict with a French auction house, and to the United Kingdom which intends to keep some of its treasures, however. looting.

The Mexican government wants to prevent a sale in Paris

This is not the first time: an auction of pre-Columbian archaeological pieces has sparked vehement protests from the Mexican government. On Tuesday February 9, the Christie’s house put on sale in Paris 39 objects from Aztec, Mayan and Teotihuacán cultures. These are statuettes, masks and various sacred objects which Mexico claims to be returned. As it has done, without success, in the past.

The Mexican government claims that these cultural goods are part of the national heritage and disputes the legal provenance of these objects. And on top of that, the National Institute of Anthropology and History, the authority on archeology in Mexico, accuses Christie’s of selling counterfeits. In fact, not only is Mexico protesting because it considers that it is its cultural heritage that is offered for sale to the highest bidder, but in addition the government has also filed a complaint with the federal prosecution for trafficking in historic goods.

Obviously we are in the presence of a conflict which is based on differences in legislation between Mexico and France. The argument made by auction houses is that the Mexican authorities must prove the illegal provenance of the goods they claim. However, for Mexico, the removal from the country of these archaeological pieces is illegal in essence and therefore all the transactions that follow are tainted with illegality.

But some Mexican archaeologists think it could be a strategy to discredit this type of sales. The goal of Mexico, apart from the fact that there could be forgeries, is above all to recover the authentic pieces so that they are not disconnected from the cultures from which they come and that they can be studied in Mexico. These sales, as they generate a whole market with estimates amounting to hundreds of thousands of euros, actually incite the looting of archaeological sites still today. This is what many Mexican experts think, who believe that these auctions should not exist.

In Senegal and Benin, the last trip without return of national works

Emmanuel Macron pledged in 2017 to return African cultural property looted or ill-acquired during colonization. The law on the restitution of these objects was passed in December 2020. This means the return to Africa of the Beninese treasure of Béhanzin and the Senegalese saber of Oumar Tall.

In Senegal, we congratulate ourselves on the voyage without return of this mythical and symbolic object of the fight against French colonization. The sword and its scabbard belonged to El hadj Omar Tall, a 19th century Senegalese and West African military and religious figure. This saber had been returned to Dakar in 2019 for a five-year loan. From now on, he will stay there.

Beninese property has not yet been returned. France has one year, from December 2020, to hand over to the authorities the 26 works of the Béhanzin treasure, looted in 1892. Several other countries are now claiming thousands of works such as Chad, Ethiopia, Mali, Ivory Coast or Madagascar. A first restitution by France of a Madagascan crown also caused noise last November, because the bill was still being debated in the Senate.

In France, the expert report which advocates the restitution of 46,000 works is contested by specialists and museums such as the Quai Branly who refute the fact that all the works present since colonization in their country have been looted or badly acquired.

In the United Kingdom, the British Museum is willing to lend but not return the works

In England too, objects raise questions in museums. Items acquired in murky or clearly stolen conditions. This is the case with a collection of African bronzes from the prestigious Bristish Museum. And more particularly, bronzes that come from Benin city, a city in southern Nigeria. A place where British settlers arrived at the end of the 19th century and pillaged. In particular these sculptures and these plates which represent characters, animals, faces. Objects of worship. There are over 900 in the British Museum.

And no need to conduct a big survey to determine how they were acquired. The museum itself writes it on its website: “Many objects in this collection were looted from the Royal Palace and the buildings of Benin City in 1897 by a British military expedition. This act of violence is fully recognized by the Museum.” But that doesn’t mean the British Museum is ready to return these pieces, not at all. There were several requests for restitution, never satisfied. And last year, when the museum showed its solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, it was immediately reminded of its attitude towards these Bronzes.

Today, the British Museum is trying to restore its image and is participating in a major project in Benin City: the construction of a museum and archaeological excavations. The announcement took place last November and construction is due to start this year. The London museum will therefore participate in funding and research. It is specified that all the objects thus discovered will then remain in Nigeria. Once the building is constructed, the British Museum undertakes to lend bronzes for temporary exhibitions. It there is absolutely no question of returning them.