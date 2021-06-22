The Spanish team will play it this Wednesday in Seville against Slovakia. In the first two games of this European Championship, La Roja has only added two draws against Sweden and Poland, making it third in group E with two points.
If Spain draws against Slovakia it could qualify for the eighth if it manages to be one of the best third, but the best thing is that it wins and thus does not have to pull the calculator. Of course, after what was seen in previous meetings, Luis Enrique is going to have to readjust some pieces to beat the Slovaks. Although seeing the problems that this team drags it is difficult for it to go far in this tournament.
This Spanish team does not have big names, or stars, or players who are references in their clubs, and if you add that the best players are out of position, the result is a flat team.
Marcos Llorente has been one of the great revelations of the season and one of the players who can best hold the rhythm of the games but playing as a right-back in this 4-3-3 system he is very wasted. Llorente where the most dangerous is when he is close to the area and playing in that position we are losing a great player. In addition, having him in the right lane implies that Azpilicueta is on the bench. The Chelsea player is the Spanish defender who has finished the season the best of those led by Luis Enrique, the captain who has lifted the Champions League this season and also has stripes and character on the field. It is not understood that he has not played in the first two games.
Thus, the first point that Luis Enrique must modify is to put Azpilicueta on the right side and overtake Marcos Llorente in the place of Pedri who had a fairly discreet performance against Poland or even Dani Olmo and change the system to 4- 4-2
As for the game, Spain does not have a plan B. All the players on the list are of a similar cut, except Adama Traoré who has overflow and can create danger although he has not played a single minute. With this situation and without great solutions on the bench, what you should ask the players who are on the field is to give the game more rhythm. Spain is going to die with its touch game, but with rivals that are locked behind such as Sweden and Poland, and surely Slovakia, La Roja’s light bulb goes out as he approaches the rival area and the lack of ideas converts it on a predictable team. You do not have to change the style of play but you do have to circulate the ball at a higher speed and be more vertical.
Against Poland, the three midfield players, Rodri, Koke and Pedri, did not understand each other. Spain is already a weak team in both areas but if it also fails in the center of the field then it is nothing
Another point where the coach was not correct is taking Morata and Gerard Moreno away from Poland when the team needed to score a goal. Both players may be denied in the face of goal but neither have the rest shown to be over-aiming. If Spain needs to score, Morata and Moreno have to be on the field. And to score it is not necessary to get the ball inside the goal, you can also shoot from afar something that only Dani Olmo and to a lesser extent Koke have done.
And finally in defense you have to be more forceful. On Saturday it was Lewandowski who portrayed the defense and ended up scoring but against Sweden and also in the friendlies, you can see that this team behind is very soft. And it is not just about proper names, but the team does not quite work and rivals are planted in the rival area too easily.
In general, these are some of the points that the team should improve to win against Slovakia and try to make up the image it has given even in this European Championship. But deep down, the problem of this selection is not so easy to solve overnight.
