It is going to be a busy transfer market at FC Barcelona that is going to be marked by the loss of some of the players from the squad and also by the signings that the team coached by Xavi Hernández will have for next season.
Therefore, today we will show you the possible players who will sign for the culé team in the 2023/24 season.
Ilkay Gundogan
One of the names that has sounded is that of Ilkay Gundogan, the Manchester City midfielder ends his contract with the Skyblue club, so it would be a great opportunity for FC Barcelona, which would thus see its midfield area reinforced.
martin zubimendi
One of the names that sounds for the core of the culé team is that of Zubimendi and more if possible after a new pivot is needed after the departure of Sergio Busquets. The young midfielder is a player that Xavi likes and that he has already demonstrated with Real Sociedad.
Other options that would exist for this position are those of Sofyan Amrabat, Guido Rodríguez, and the one the club likes the most, Ruben Neves.
joshua kimmich
The name of Joshua Kimmich, the current Bayern Munich midfielder, who has been linked to the culé team, has also been mentioned in recent days. He would be a great signing that would fit perfectly into Xavi Hernández’s tactical scheme.
Leo Messi
The desire of all culé. Leo Messi seems to be closer than ever to him going back to where he never should have gone. Everything points to the fact that, just like Michael Jordan did when he returned to the Chicago Bulls, the Argentine star will do his own “Last Dance” in Barcelona.
There have already been meetings between Jorge Messi, father and representative of the Argentine, with Joan Laporta for Leo’s return to Can Barça.
