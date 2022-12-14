Eight years after their last World Cup final, Argentina is back. The albiceleste edged out Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia to book their place in the 2022 final. This time against France and now they hope they can do better than they did in 2014.
At the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Argentina fell to Mario Götze’s famous goal as Germany clinched the trophy, and the South Americans defeated Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands to get there. At the 2018 World Cup they then fell out of the running in the round of 16, but Argentina are back in contention for the prize, with a select few players also taking part in their last final in 2014.
Archers: Sergio Romero (Monaco), Agustin Orion (Boca Juniors), Mariano Andujar (Catania)
Defenders: Ezequiel Garay (Benfica), Hugo Campagnaro (Inter), Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Martin Demichelis (Manchester City), Marcos Rojo (Sporting CP), Federico Fernandez (Napoli), Jose Maria Basanta (Monterrey)
Midfielders: Fernando Gago (Boca Juniors), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid), Enzo Perez (Benfica), Maxi Rodriguez (Newell’s Old Boys), Augusto Fernandez (Celta Vigo), Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Ricky Alvarez (Inter)
Forwards: Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Rodrigo Palacio (Inter), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Ezequiel Lavezzi (Paris Saint-Germain)
Technical director: Alejandro Sabella
Of that 2014 squad, only two players are still playing in international football for the albiceleste.
Lionel Messiwho is playing his last World Cup, is still the team’s talisman at 35, while angel di maria34, is also part of Lionel Scaloni’s squad.
In fact, of the other 21 players who traveled to Brazil in 2014, only six are still active in the professional game in 2022: Romero, Andújar, Rojo, Fernández, Biglia and Pérezbut none of them are in the squad in Qatar this year.
