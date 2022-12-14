Lionel Messiwho is playing his last World Cup, is still the team’s talisman at 35, while angel di maria34, is also part of Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

In fact, of the other 21 players who traveled to Brazil in 2014, only six are still active in the professional game in 2022: Romero, Andújar, Rojo, Fernández, Biglia and Pérezbut none of them are in the squad in Qatar this year.