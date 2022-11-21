Querétaro, Querétaro.- Visit Queretaro is enjoy a state full of culture, art and historyin addition to a highway system that expands your options, well, beyond that in the historical center and in the capital city you can find interesting tourist offerstea we leave these options to know if you are near the area.

For those who live in the capital of Querétaro or are in the city and want to get away a few days to see placeswe recommend these options that allow you to enjoy the beauty of the city and its surroundings.

Pena de Bernal

Escape 50 minutes from Querétaro to the magical town of Peña de Bernal, which is a picturesque place that preserves its original architecture, in this town that developed at the foot of a monolith, “La Peña”, which is one of the largest in the world.

Patzcuaro, Michoacan

The advantage of living in the center of Mexico is that you can visit different states due to the proximity, since Celaya, Guanajuato is a few minutes from the capital Querétaro, however, it is also you can drive three hours to Pátzcuaro, Michoacán, a city on the shore of the lake of the same name and famous for the Day of the Dead celebrations, its architecture and culture.

jalpan

Three hours and 15 minutes from the city of Querétaro, you can meet Jalpan, a magical town known for belonging to the Chichimeca region, the town that most endured the influence of the Spanish invaders during the conquest, with 200 years of fighting. There you will find a museum of the Sierra Gorda, a protected natural area of ​​Querétaro.

San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato

As we told you, the proximity to Guanajuato allows you to get to know the cities of the Mexican lowlands and one of them is the cosmopolitan San Miguel de Allende, a magical town with architectural designs that makes it one of the most important tourist destinations in Mexico.

Huasca de Ocampo

Leave Querétaro and drive three and a half hours to discover Huasca de Ocampo, magical town in Hidalgo, famous for its ceramics and narrow streets, the museum of the goblins and its basaltic prismsrock formations made by cold lava where four waterfalls fall

As you noticed, Querétaro is a beautiful city with attractions such as its aqueduct, cultural festivals, enchiladas and its geographical locationwhich allows you to set an exit point from the metropolis and escape to different points within the state or outside it.

We hope you enjoy these options and do not forget to take all the necessary precautions for your trip, such as checking the condition of your car and the recommendations that the security authorities and civil protection carry out.