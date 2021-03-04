As a woman, what particular difficulties have you encountered during your career?

Francoise Bringel The world of research, through the high and ubiquitous level of competition (career development, obtaining research contact, requirement of publication), undoubtedly exacerbates gender conflicts. But I think that working as a woman in the world of science generally generates the same difficulties as in other sectors, including those in the private sector. Social representations of what is expected of women always weigh heavily and condition conflicting behaviors, both from men and women. I have not escaped these conflicts, but it has strengthened my determination to work in an area that fascinates me. For example, when my daughter with a disability was born, the end of my career was presented to me as obvious! Paradoxically, it was while going to Ochanomizu University for Women, founded in 1875 in Tokyo, Japan, that I was able, for the first time, to give seminars in front of predominantly female assemblies and share working meals. with women! I had felt great joy. The recommendations of the institutions to encourage gender parity and the stated policy of equal opportunities, with, in recent years, the freedom of speech and the #MeToo movement, have contributed to reducing overtly macho behavior. The promotion label “woman quota” and the fact of still being too often in the minority in thesis committees are examples of still very real difficulties.

Marie-Paule Pileni In France, women encounter the same difficulties as men in pursuing a career in scientific research. At the start of their career, the number of men and women promoted is the same. Parity exists. This fairness gradually decreases over the course of a career, as women often balance their research activities and their family life. However, it turns out that this period of life is crucial for the future of the high-level researcher. In fact, at the start of their career, the majority of scientists develop research, the themes of which are carried out by the director of the laboratory. Gradually, the researcher takes on new themes and finds his own way. This will allow it to be recognized by the international community.

Francoise Combes In my childhood, I followed my parents in many garrisons, often overseas, and I attended mixed schools, while, during rare stays in France, we were with my sister in schools in girls. During my scientific studies and at the beginning of my career, I did not feel any discrimination. The proportion of women in our professional environment was 30%, and the working and social conditions were quite friendly. I was lucky to have a helping and very understanding spouse, who was willing to share domestic work and childcare; it was absolutely necessary to be able to travel and observe on the large telescopes of the planet, and to participate in international conferences. Subsequently, as I advanced in my career, I realized that gender prejudices were still sensitive, when it came to obtaining credits, telescope time, or even oral contributions in conferences. . Committees and juries are not impartial, and prejudices, which are held by men in general, can also be shared by women. Statistics have been compiled, and the success rate for these requests is indeed 5 to 10% lower, unjustifiably. Methods are applied today to make requests anonymous before juries.

Have you noticed a difference in treatment depending on the position or scientific discipline?

Francoise Bringel The disparities in job opportunities and career advancement offered to women and men are glaring in the light of the data, and they seem to have stagnated for several years. According to the disciplines, the pool of women varies enormously and these differences have consequences on the procedure to be followed in order to move the boundaries of inequalities of treatment.

Francoise Combes There are indeed sectors more “masculine” than others, even within astrophysics, for example cosmology and theoretical physics have attracted few women. Perhaps because the field, until recently, involved a lot of speculation, and conflicts were frequent between various schools and theories. Today, experiences and progress in observations have made the discussions more objective. Globally, the disciplines of the sciences of the universe keep a percentage of permanent female researchers around 25%, such as chemistry; on the other hand, the life sciences (biology) and the human and social sciences have percentages exceeding 40%. Engineering sciences, pure or applied mathematics, have barely more than 15%. On the other hand, these percentages decrease over the course of the career: if the researchers are a little more than 30%, this falls to 20% for the research directors, and for first class or class directors. exceptional, this falls to around 10%.

Marie-Paule Pileni As an administrator of the Institut universitaire de France (IUF) and following the decision of the Minister of Higher Education to create a committee on equal opportunities between men and women, I must say that several initiatives have been taken. impulsed. We have therefore moved the age limit for women to apply for the IUF, by one year per pregnancy. In addition, we recommended to the presidents of the juries, for files of equal value, to choose the woman. Over the past decade, there has also been demand for more equitable representation of women in state-funded congresses, in governing bodies and for participation in juries. Obviously these efforts must be continued.

In your opinion, how to promote the role of women in science and what measures to take so that women and girls are more recognized in research?

Marie-Paule Pileni The scarcity of women scientists on an international scale marginalizes them. Male scientists prefer to stay in between and women pay the price. One of the examples mentioned in Honor of research, edited by Plon, shows that, since its creation, the number of women appointed by the Nobel committee is less than 5%. Many women scientists have been moved by such a disparity and are trying to change this discrimination. In 2020, we were able to observe real progress, never before achieved. In fact, four out of eleven women have been awarded the Nobel Prize. This unexpected and very encouraging result must be consolidated to conclude that there is a real change in behavior.

The promotion of women in research requires the attraction of science to children and young adults. Specific adjustments, linked to gender, will then be unnecessary. Access to high-level research requires a good knowledge of the basic principles of science, great perseverance, humility and a lot of hard work. Only the school can impress on young people all of these values. To do this, teaching must be diversified, fun, with clearly expressed concepts. Science should be taught from the first years of schooling. The “hands on” experience should be extended. I was invited by a teacher to explain to CE2 children what science was. To do this, I made them simple experiments, such as mixing water and oil, explaining to them why soap washes, how to make a nanomaterial, etc. At the end of these sessions, the majority of children, of all genders, wanted to become researchers. This enthusiasm must be cultivated, developed and not be left to the sole initiative of the master. Science education in middle and high school is too conceptual and unattractive to young people. How many children leave science lessons thinking they are bored! Series that are so rewarding for a young teenager can be found on the Internet. Why not use them at school and invent others? Then the girls will adhere to the sciences.

Francoise Bringel Promoting the education of girls and women in the widest possible disciplinary fields is central, because competence is the key to recognition by peers, and the possibility of valuing women in science. Education should equip girls and women with critical confidence and relentless appropriateness so that they can cope with discriminatory work environments. Freedom of speech is fundamental to fight against all injustices, gender-based and sexual violence.

And as this is not enough, I am in favor of resolutely engaging in a long-term quota policy to place parity at the heart of everyday life and the field of collective thought, as an awareness to be reiterated with each constitution. jury, committee, working group, election of representatives, and give the opportunity to women in science to improve their skills.

Public space and collective consciousness also need to be more invested in the historical role of women in the advancement of science, through documentaries and interviews that make women speak. It would also be wise to avoid systematically questioning women on the management of the dichotomy between professional and private life in order to break down the stereotypical social representations associated with women at work. All this to enter into a virtuous circle where the exemplary nature of recognized intellectual women, happy in their professional choices, will promote the emergence of vocations among the youngest and enhance the contribution of women in the development of knowledge.

Francoise Combes To help women in their careers, we must first help them to harmonize their private and professional life: for example by facilitating childcare in all circumstances (strikes, illnesses). In some areas today, the organization of international conferences is accompanied by organized guards, which is a good initiative. It is also necessary to distribute household chores between men and women, it is gratifying to see that the young generation is made aware of this. Of course, there is the possibility of taking time off to take care of young children for both parents, but it is overwhelmingly women who do so. Promoting these leaves is a double-edged sword: if the leaves are prolonged, the cut with the professional world and with research is so great that it takes a lot of effort to get up to standard, and women’s careers take shape. delay. On the other hand, there is the recognition of the work accomplished, which is done in the evaluation and decision-making committees, at a level of responsibility where in general women are under-represented. An effort has been undertaken for several years to promote the feminization of committees and juries. This effort should highlight the work of women researchers, and provide examples and models for young girls who would like to engage in scientific research.