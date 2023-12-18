America and Tigers They faced each other in the final for the Apertura 2023 tournament. The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw, on the field of the 'Volcán' Universitario stadium, with goals from Henry Martin and Ozziel Herrera.
The second half was expected to be a highly divided match, and although the expectation matched reality during the first half, in the second half Raymundo Fulgencio lost his head. He simply got involved in a play with Julián Quiñones and was sent off.
In extra time, Julián Quiñones put América in front, unleashing madness at the Azteca stadium. Then Nahuel Guzmán joined the madness and Tigres ended up with ten players. Richard Sánchez and 'Cabecita' Rodríguez made it 3-0 in favor of América.
Henry Martin had not had a great regular season. However, in the league things went well for him. He scored in all the keys, and although he did not have to score in the second leg, he kept the champions' cup and will appear in the immortal image for the azulcremas fans.
The Mexican forward appears as the eighth best scorer in the history of the Águilas del América, with ninety-one goals. Three goals from Carlos Hermosillo and seven from Paraguayan attacker Salvador Cabañas.
Can he enter the top 5 of America's best scorers?
Only time will tell.
