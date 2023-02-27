The influence of the English language in it Spanish has become increasingly noticeable in recent decades, but also in our vocabulary since many years.

This is due to a number of factors, such as the globalization and the increase of culture exchange between Spanish and English-speaking countries.

As a result, many words in Spanish have been influenced by English.

Some examples of Spanish words that come from English

confleis

The word confleis is actually a word endorsed by the RAE, which comes from corn flakes in English.

bonche

This word is generally used as a “set or group of things” however, it comes from the word “bunch”.

home run

The home run used in baseball actually comes from the home run in English, however, it is used like this in Spanish.

resistol

The resistol, and although it is a brand of glue, comes from the phrase in English “resist all” which means “resists everything”.

Steak

Bistec is one of the most used words in Spanish, but it actually comes from “beef steak” in English, which is like a “beef steak”, that is, the same thing that we understand by steak.

We recommend you read

Pipirisnais

Believe it or not pipirisnais It is part of the Spanish Language! This phrase that symbolizes an expression when a person is very “exotic” or “classy”, comes from the English phrase “people is nice”.

The influence of different languages ​​in Spanish is increasingly evident, and this is reflected in the incorporation of new words and expressions in our language.