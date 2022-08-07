There are several million lost bags each year, so good identification is key. Nick Dolding (Getty Images)

Until the stoppage caused by the covid, the airlines transported more than 4,000 million pieces of luggage throughout the world, “and 99.57% arrive on time with their owners”, as can be read in the IATA website (International Air Transport Association). Which means that about four million bags did not. Figures from SITA (a multinational telecommunications provider of technological services to the aeronautical industry), speak of 25.4 million lost belongings in 2019, and a 24% increase in the loss rate between 2020 and 2021, coinciding with the recovery of air traffic after the pandemic. Its latest report estimates that 4.35 bags per thousand passengers were lost last year. That year 2021, it accounted for 2,280 million passengers and 9.9 million belongings circulating without an owner through the baggage carousels of airports around the planet.

Even considering the most optimistic data, there are several million suitcases clueless every year. More so in times of heavy traffic at airports, like now during the summer holidays, and especially on international flights (with 8.7% lost, compared to 1.85% on domestic routes) and with stopovers, where 41% of incidents occur, according to the SITA study.

Nobody likes to be 0.43% of the IATA statistics but, if it happens, it is essential that our belongings, both those that we check in and those that we carry in the cabin of the plane, are well identified. Although not forgetting the dangers of leaving too much personal information visible.

The three basic data that must be put, yes or yes, on the identification tag of a suitcase are the name and surname of the owner, the email and the telephone (with the national prefix), according to the experts. The traveler can opt for a secondary email to prevent the main one from being filled with spam. Posts to indicate an address, this could be the one of the stay in the place of destination, and the one of the work when we go on the plane back. You should never give signs of home, since “it can alert thieves that there is no one there those days,” warns Víctor Torija, head of sales and director of marketing in Queralt Suitcases. For the same reason, the telephone must be the mobile phone, not the home landline. “It is also not a good idea to put the flags of a country or a football team, since, unfortunately, there can always be someone who does not like your nationality or your football preferences,” says Torija, who has been working for years in the manufacture and distribution of travel goods.

It is also advisable to take a photo of all the luggage, with its labels, before embarking on the trip, to facilitate its identification in case of problems.

And the children’s luggage?

Children’s suitcases should never bear the name and address of minors, but of the adult who is in charge of them. It is the best way to protect your identity and privacy.

information out of sight

The labels provided by the airlines are usually made of paper or cardboard, and quite flimsy. Torija recommends that they be made of durable, resistant material and with flaps, “so as not to leave personal data so visible”. Another option is code systems: the brand’s backpacks Cabin Zero (just an example), designed for hand luggage, they incorporate an individual code that allows the good samaritan who finds them to register in okoban.com (global lost property system used by millions of people in 198 countries around the world) and locate its owner without the need for the latter to have left any sensitive information written on them.

flights with stops

On long flights, with one or more stopovers (which we have already said that the devil loads them), it is interesting to stick the complete route of the suitcase on the side of the luggage: in the event of an incident, it will be useful to elucidate which corner of the road took the wrong turn. A professional card can also be attached (never personal), in case the label falls off during handling or transport.

Smart suitcases

The German luggage company Rimowa joined forces in 2015 with the Lufthansa airline to create the Rimowa Electronic Tag, which incorporates an electronic label to facilitate check-in and communicate directly with the airport staff. It is the typical example that comes up when talking about smart suitcases or smart bags, since, as Torija acknowledges, “there are few suitcases with this technology”. And, in addition, they are very expensive (the luggage mentioned, still for sale in some stores on-line, around 1,000 euros). Care must also be taken if they include a battery system, which many airlines do not allow at check-in, according to this expert. They currently accept the Lufthansa, EVA Air and Swiss system.

Little by little, airlines are announcing the implementation of electronic tag programs, but while this is happening, what can be purchased are external smart devices: personal information is on the owner’s mobile phone, and from it you can track your belongings.

