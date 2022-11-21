from Andrea Ghiselli

Is it true that some vitamins (such as C or folate) are sensitive to heat? Knowing how many folates are lost, could we resort to alternative products, for example a greater quantity of raw vegetables? No problem for vitamin C, easily found in citrus fruits and kiwis?

He answers Andrea Ghisellipresident of the Italian Society of Food Sciences (GO TO THE FORUM)

Some vitamins are sensitive to heat and their presence in foods decreases during cooking, but does not disappear completely. Vitamin C is present in all fruit and vegetables, even cooked ones. Only one portion of broccoli, for example, even if boiled, provides more than the daily requirement of vitamin C. The permanence of folate it depends on the matrix and the cooking method and boiling is the worst method. Meat and fish lose little: almost nothing if grilled or cooked in the oven, a little more if boiled (but not more than 20%). Potatoes they do not lose anything even if boiled, while the vegetables suffer from boiling and more leafy vegetables such as spinaches (but also broccoli), which can even lose 50% of the initial folate content.