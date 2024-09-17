Migrate to the United States It is the wish of those who long for a better life for themselves and their family. Although it may seem like a complicated or exhausting process, Citizens who meet certain requirements can bring their relatives to the countryThis was detailed in a guide from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS).

Only people who possess American citizenship can help a family member become legal permanent resident in the United Statesbetter known as a green card. To do so, you must present the Form I-130called Petition for Foreign Relative, and begin the process.

It should be noted that an American citizen You may apply for certain family members: spouses, children, parents, and siblings. Uscis highlights that when filing the petition, you must have evidence and demonstrate a relationship to the eligible family member.

Once the form is submitted, will have to wait patiently the call from Uscis to process the visa of the family member you wish to bring into the country. “When the turn comes, he or she may be eligible to immigrate after passing the required background check and meeting the admission requirements,” they explained.

On the other hand, If the family member is within the countryentering legally, will be able to update your status through Form I-485.

The green card process is carried out before Uscis.

How long will it take for Uscis to process a citizen’s application?



The time it takes to process the procedure It will depend on several factorshence It is “difficult” to put an estimated timeexplains Uscis. However, you will be able to follow up through the official website as it is updated as the instances progress.

Despite this warning, They offer advice to help you waste less time when submitting your application: file it as soon as possible. This is because your family member’s turn will be “based solely on the date the petition was filed.”