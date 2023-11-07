Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Israel wants to completely crush Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip. What might the future look like for the local Palestinian population?

Jerusalem/Gaza – Peace solutions for Gaza still seem far away in view of the fierce fighting between the Israeli military and the radical Islamist Hamas. While Israel is destroying entire neighborhoods in the sealed off area through bombing, leaving them uninhabitable, Hamas continues to use the Palestinian population as a human shield. How long the war will last is uncertain. But the question of solutions when the terrorist organization is one day destroyed is getting louder and louder.

Almost a month after the escalation of violence, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed for the first time clear ideas about how his country wanted to handle the situation in the Gaza Strip after a victory against the terrorist organization Hamas. If Netanyahu had his way, he would temporarily retain military control over the area, which has been sealed off for years. “Because if we don’t have control over security, Hamas’ terror will break out on a scale that we cannot imagine,” he said in an interview with US broadcaster ABC. This is one of four scenarios that Middle East experts currently consider possible for a future in the Gaza Strip. Since peace solutions for Gaza are of international interest, other options are considered more likely. What might the future look like for the Palestinian people?

1st option: Military occupation by Israel

For Israel’s security, Netanyahu aims to re-control the Gaza Strip indefinitely after a victory against Hamas. A military occupation existed from 1967 to 2005. During this time, the Israeli government built a total of 20 settlements in the Gaza Strip in which Israelis lived. However, experts believe it is unlikely that the coastal strip will be occupied again. Especially because major international powers are speaking out against the solution. Just a few weeks ago, US President Joe Biden warned against a renewed occupation of the Gaza Strip. This would be “a big mistake,” he said. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also said on Monday in Brussels that there could be “no long-term Israeli security presence in Gaza.”

People search buildings that were destroyed in Israeli airstrikes on Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza on November 6. © Bashar Taleb/ apaimages/ IMAGO

Kobi Michael from the Israeli Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) most likely sees Israeli soldiers only at the outer borders of the coastal strip. Where these might be after the war is uncertain. “It is realistic that large parts of the north will become a buffer zone after the war,” said Michael to the German Press Agency. It confirms the fears of many displaced people in Gaza that they may never be able to return to the northern part of the coastal strip. After the massacre on October 7th, “it must be possible at any time for Israel’s military to be able to come in and out again – like in Jenin and Nablus,” Michael continued. Deadly raids by the Israeli military regularly take place in the two cities in the occupied West Bank because they are considered strongholds of terrorist groups.

2nd option: two-state solution

In addition to Biden, Western allies are pushing for progress on a two-state solution that includes an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel. According to Foreign Ministry Annalena Baerbock, “practical steps” will be discussed at a meeting of G7 ministers in Tokyo. In this scenario, the Gaza Strip would become part of a separate Palestinian state along with the Israeli-occupied West Bank. President Mahmoud Abbas’s Palestinian Authority (PA), which rules in the West Bank, would also take over the area on the Mediterranean. Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the USA, drove the PA out of the area in 2007 after bloody fighting.

At the weekend, after a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Abbas signaled his willingness to take “full responsibility” for the Gaza Strip, but only as part of a “package” with a comprehensive political solution also for the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas could be a partner for peace in Gaza. © JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP

There are three big problems with this scenario: First, there are now more than 700,000 Israeli settlers living in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, including several members of the most right-wing government in Israeli history. The idea is therefore met with a lot of rejection by the current government in Israel. “The scenario of a two-state solution is the least realistic after the war,” says Michael. Perhaps that will change in the distant future, “with new governments on both sides.”

Another problem is the lack of support for Abbas within the Palestinian population. Many Palestinians have been calling for his resignation for years because the PA president has not been legitimized through elections for years and the government is accused of becoming increasingly authoritarian. The final problem lies in the international support that would be needed for the two-state plan as a transition phase. “International peacekeepers are hardly imaginable because there are many voices in the Palestinian territories who reject outside interference,” says Peter Lintl, Israel expert at the Science and Politics Foundation (SWP), in an interview with RND.

3rd option: Israel withdraws and expands the exclusion zone

If Hamas is largely or completely disarmed militarily over the course of the war, Israel could also withdraw and return to pre-war status in the face of the Gaza war. In this scenario, Israel would probably significantly expand the exclusion zone around the coastal strip, but would otherwise withdraw from the area. The Netanyahu government could then decide whether to resume or block trade with the Gaza Strip.

Von der Leyen demanded on Monday that there should be no continued blockade of Gaza. “This policy didn’t work. “Hamas has continued to increase its arsenal while Gaza’s economy has collapsed,” the Commission President said. 70 percent of young people there are unemployed. This inevitably leads to further radicalization.

4th option: Arab states take over

According to Kobi Michael from the INSS, the last currently conceivable scenario is a takeover of the Gaza Strip by a coalition of Israel’s Arab allies. Countries that have normalized their relations with Israel in recent years would be eligible. These include, among others, the Arab Emirates, Morocco and Jordan. Michael sees these countries as potential candidates for such a solution.

This solution also has a problem. It is uncertain how long these countries will remain as partners given the raging war. The mood in Arab countries is increasingly changing. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has already warned Israel not to drive out its Arab friends. After the war, the country needed “partners for peace”. The Jordanian Prime Minister Aktuell al-Khasawneh has already made it clear that the existing friendship could quickly come to an end. If Israel were to consider expelling Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, he called it a “declaration of war.” (nz/dpa)