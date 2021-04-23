Not that it was a surprise, but, Manzana just carried out your Apple event And there they not only had the luxury of showing gadgets and other items that were quite attractive for those who can afford them, they also showed the new iMac, which has technology that is worth appreciating.

Why do we tell you this? Well, Manzana just opted to ditch Intel for its processors and now use a chip of its own called M1 which is very efficient and does not use as much energy. Now, we already know that they are objects of a high price, only the most expensive model for sale is $ 43,999.00.

Now, many think that iMac They are designed for users who like to design, but they are also suitable for all kinds of people. But what if you don’t like to walk around using the platforms of Manzana and deny everything that company does?

This is valid lake, because it is not by force that you like or accommodate a brand. Let’s say you have the opportunity to invest in a Pc with the same price as the most expensive iMac on the market – at least in Mexico -. What would you need? Is it impossible to replicate it?

Building a PC under the same price as the most expensive new iMac in Mexico

First of all, you must take into account that a iMac gives you more than just a piece of equipment. At least on the page of Manzana they tell you that you get certain gadgets / hardware in order to work. Based on that, we seek to replicate – to measure – the appropriate components to perhaps emulate the equipment.

For example, a iMac It already has the 4.5K monitor built in and we couldn’t emulate that. We would have to play engineers to be able to create that part and we are not going to do it. What yes, is to be able to offer more or less what Apple is giving you.

Asus TUF 4K Gamer Monitor – $ 7,983.23 MXN. It’s 4K at 28 inches (slightly larger than iMac) and the technology is LED. It is a good object designed to play. Then fri

Motherboard Asus Motherboard Intel Z590, ROG Strix – $ 7,946.81. It has a Thunderbolt port like the iMac and also USB 3.1, in addition to Wifi, high-speed Ethernet and others.

Processor – Intel Core I7-9700F – $ 5,589.00. This Intel processor has 8 cores, the same as the M1 of the iMac, but they are not the same architecture, much less the structure. The clock is 3 GHz.

Storage – M2 Hard disk XPG S40G 512GB RGB – $ 1,555.00 MXN. Having an M2 SSD is key to the optimal functioning of Windows 10. You will feel that the operating system loads in the blink of an eye. We also added an additional 1TB with a 1TB Seagate Firecuda which is worth $ 1,581.00 MXN.

At this time, building a PC can be a problem

In the last description we put pure components to emulate the iMac. That does not mean that we are going to replicate it from head to toe. The problem we face is that of the video card, since they are scarce. The same as RAM, whose price is constantly rising and falling because they are parts that are in short supply.

The most expensive iMac comes with 8 or 16 GB of unified RAM. It does not say exactly if it is DDR 4 or higher, so on paper we decided to put 2 Corsair Vengeance of a clock of more than 3,000 MHz of 8 GB each that are worth $ 2,162.60 MXN. This makes a great combination with the M2.

The video card thing is somewhat difficult to expose, especially since the iMac’s M1 chip shares CPU and GPU in the same place. Sure, Apple delivered some pretty efficient hardware that’s unmatched, but what could we match it with? For price, the first thing that comes to mind is a GeForce RTX 3070 from NVIDIA. In an ideal world this piece is worth 499 USD (+ or – 10 thousand MXN), but since that doesn’t exist, the price triples.

Next comes the 600 watt power supply that is worth $ 1,699 MXN. It is important that it is of this wattage so that it can both with the video card and with the other components of the equipment and that is not so simple. That’s where the iMac is going to win because it saves you a lot of assembly calculations.

The keyboard, mouse, webcam and even the cabinet are missing

When you buy the most expensive iMac you get a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse that are designed to work with Apple equipment. What we find more or less at that level is a Razer Ornada RGB keyboard for gaming in 2,075 MXN and a Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Mouse from 1,505.49 MXN.

And since iMac come with an integrated webcam, we have to put one too, in this case a Logitech – C920s – Full HD 1080p that is worth it. $ 1,332.94 MXN. Later, the ‘cheapest’ cabinet that we found, but, also manipulable, it was in $ 769.00 MXN.

This causes the equipment – which you still have to assemble – to have a cost of: 44,199.07 MXN. We even emphasize that we go through 200 MXN. Be careful, it could be more for the issue of the video card and other parts whose price could skyrocket. We would even need to quote Windows 10 and pay the person who builds the PC.

This is only an option and it would be worth thinking about what you are looking for to work, play, design, because at the end of the day, you have to decide based on your needs and investing such an amount of money has to bring you benefits.

