The time to form the great electoral coalition of parties to the left of the PSOE has run out. In his plan to attend the general elections on July 23, Sumar already shelters an amalgam of formations that brings together both the traditional left and newly minted parties. The second vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz, has collected support throughout the week. Who are they and where do all the parties or movements that run for the general elections on the Sumar ballot come from?

Among the formations that have chosen to support the party created by the current Labor Minister are both national formations and local parties, some of which are practically unknown outside their territories.

The vast majority, however, are old acquaintances, and there have been several elections to which they have concurred in coalition with each other. We review the trajectory of the 15 parties that make up the coalition.

Nationals

Can The formation commanded by the general secretary Ione Belarra It is the one that has had the most difficulty finding accommodation in Sumar, but also the one that brought the most votes to the common cauldron (three million in the last generals). As already happened to other formations on the left, which saw their votes move to the novelty (the PCE with the PSOE; Izquierda Unida with Podemos itself), the party born with the 15-M is facing elections for its continuity . The wearing down of a legislature in power, with the resignation of the founder Pablo Iglesias from the vice-presidency of the Government in favor of Yolanda Díaz and the recent controversy of the law of only yes is yes, has become a disaster in the last local and regional elections. It has lost five of the six governments of which it was a part and has been left out of the parliaments of the Valencian Community, Madrid and the Canary Islands, in addition to suffering a great drop in Aragon and the Balearic Islands. United Left The concepts of uniting the left and being part of a coalition are not new to the IU. It was formed at the end of the 1980s as a political and social movement to bring together the forces of the left, something similar to what Sumar is now seeking. She was a pioneer in advocating for convergence, in exposing the need to create joint candidacies. In fact, the 11 congressional deputies they obtained in the 2011 elections were already running with Baztarre and the Chunta Aragonesista, other parties that have now united in Sumar. The general coordinator of Izquierda Unida, Alberto Garzonwas the first to step aside in favor of Sumar and make it known that he would not run as a candidate for the generals. See also Ice floe with fishermen off the coast of Sakhalin More Country For Más Madrid, that the PP took the mayoralty from Manuela Carmena in 2019, despite being the most voted for, was a severe blow. But the bases were aware of the thrust of a party that had been created months before: the leader Íñigo Errejón He entered with 20 seats in the regional assembly ahead of Podemos, the party he had helped found and with which he later broke. It was the bases that voted that a national candidacy had to be created for the second general elections of that same 2019, forced after the lack of agreement between the left bloc. These brought as a novelty the candidacy of Errejón, who decided to put his image on the ballots of 18 provinces under the name of Más País. He achieved a result below expectations: three seats, two for Madrid and one for Valencia —where he ran in coalition with Més Compromís—. Equo Greens Equo emerged from the union of 35 environmental parties in 2011. The party, which now has as federal co-spokespersons Silvia Mellado and Florent Marcellesi, is an old known supporter of several of the parties that unite their signatures in Sumar. In the 2011 general elections he joined a coalition that led Compromís to Congress, in 2016 he was presented as the third force in the coalition with Podemos and IU. And after breaking their agreement with Unidas Podemos in the April 2019 elections, they concurred in November in a coalition with Más País. See also Deputy Mayor of Moscow Sergunina spoke about the results of the work of the Our City portal Green Alliance When the bases of Equo decided to run with Más País in the 2019 elections, one of its co-founders, Juan Lopez de Uralde, he went as an independent to the lists of United We Can. Years later and already as a deputy, the former director of Greenpeace in Spain presented his own ecological brand that would be integrated into the political space of United We Can.

regional

More Madrid The Madrid formation was born in the final period of the municipal government of Manuela Carmena, with an eye toward revalidating her position in the 2019 municipal elections with a candidacy over which the judge could have more control and that did not depend so much on Podemos. Carmena was not able to revalidate her position with the new name. After the abandonment of the ex-mayor, Monica Garcia He has led this formation since 2020, which is the second force in the Madrid assembly and whose membership voted overwhelmingly in favor of supporting Sumar. Catalonia in Comú The party arose in 2016 from the agreement of the Barcelona en Comú citizen platform, promoted by the then activist Ada Colau and other Catalan left formations. Crises such as a bankruptcy (Initiative) and a fratricidal fight (EUiA) ended up separating these two founding partners from the formation of the commons. Later, a restructuring in 2019 alienated critical and minority sectors. Since then, there have been three party coordinators, with Colau already becoming mayoress of Barcelona (now acting) as the visible head. commitment The Valencian coalition Compromís has experience in the joint candidacy of parties. It was created from the union of various left-wing formations (Bloc, Iniciativa, Els Verds-Esquerra Ecologista) for the 2011 regional elections, and since then the conjunction has been reissued, even to present candidacies for the general elections. In those of 2019 they obtained a seat of deputy, which has been held Joan Baldoví. The Valencians received 350,000 votes in the autonomous elections of 28-M, some 100,000 ballots less than in the previous popular consultation. Aragonese Chunta Joaquin Palacin he has presided over this regional party since 2020. The group was the one that obtained the most votes in the group of the Aragonese lefts, which concurred separately in the 28-M, and has expressed its interest in CHA leading the Sumar list for Zaragoza. See also The United States does not object to UAF strikes on Crimea with American weapons. What did Zelensky promise Biden? Month Més per Mallorca and Més per Menorca are part of the Balearic eco-nationalist coalition Ara Més, whose third leg, Ara Eivissa, has not finally entered Yolanda Díaz’s project. The first of these formations has been part of the coalition government that, together with the PSOE and Podemos, has governed in the Balearic Islands in the last legislature. The current senator from Més per Mallorca, Vicenç Vidal. dragon tree The group led by the former deputy and organization secretary of Podemos, alberto rodriguezHe is only eight months old. Neither his new party nor the previous one managed to obtain representation in the autonomic ones of the archipelago, to which they attended separately. Initiative of the Andalusian People IPA ran for the November 2019 general elections in the Más País-Equo coalition in the provinces of Seville, Málaga and Granada, without obtaining representation. In the Andalusian elections of June 2022, he joined the Por Andalucía coalition, which obtained 281,000 votes and five deputies. The spokespersons for the group are José Antonio Jiménez and Maria Jose Torres. batzarre The Navarrese party created in the early nineties and chaired by Miracles Rubio Currently, he attended the last regional ones as part of the Navarre version of Podemos, called Contigo Navarra-Zurekin Nafarroa, where he already coincided with many of the groups on this list, such as Podemos, Izquierda Unida or Verdes Equo. Asturian Left This group, founded in the 1990s, is no stranger to confluences either: it attended the last regional elections in coalition with the United Left of Asturias, just as it did in 2019. Its general secretary is Faustino Zapico.

The Ceuta party Movement for Dignity and Citizenship, which was also among the candidates to join the coalition, ended up rejecting the offer on Thursday afternoon.