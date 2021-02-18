From March 1, a new procedure for passing a technical inspection will work. You will need to photograph the vehicle in an accredited laboratory indicating the coordinates of satellite positioning. In addition, new technical requirements for cars come into force, as well as the list of malfunctions in which the operation of cars will be prohibited will be expanded. In total, about 80 points are called, which should be guided by the masters of accredited workshops when assessing the technical condition of cars.

New requirements

The new law “On technical inspection of vehicles” comes into force on March 1. Together with it, other legislative acts are corrected and amended, as well as GOST. The existing legislation is being brought into line with the Technical Regulations on the Safety of Wheeled Vehicles of the Customs Union. The appendix to traffic rules with a list of faults is also expanding. In total, about eighty points are spelled out in the document, most of which were already contained in the traffic rules. Only a few important points were added to them.

The list includes such requirements as a ban on the operation of summer tires in winter and studded in summer. This norm was not previously contained in the traffic rules, but was present in the Technical Regulations, which gave rise to confusion. Traffic police officers could not fine drivers for incorrect tires. Now the contradictions in the laws have been removed.

It is also prohibited to operate the machine in the absence of sun visors, if they are provided for by the design of the vehicle. Such visors save drivers from the blinding rays of the sun when they hit them in the eyes during sunset or sunrise.

The new GOST 33997-2016 will determine the requirements for the light transmission of glass. If so far the light transmission for the windshield has been set to 75%, and for the front side windows – 70%, then soon the permitted value will be 70% for both.

The requirements come into force on July 1. The control of the light transmission of the glasses must be carried out by the traffic police using special devices. If the driver does not agree with the measurement results, then he may demand a repeated measurement in the presence of two witnesses.

Maintenance procedure

The maintenance procedure will also undergo changes. The diagnostic cards will be electronic. Their registration must be carried out directly in the EAISTO information system.

If the masters of the maintenance points are negligent and do not carry out the maintenance procedure properly, then in accordance with the amendments to the law on technical inspection, which will come into force on March 1, the traffic police will have the right to cancel the issued diagnostic cards. Together with them, the OSAGO insurance will cease to operate. The driver will be required to perform a new MOT or repair the breakdowns that were identified during inspection by the traffic police inspectors within three days.

If the car comes across on the road three days later with the same malfunctions, then the traffic police will have the right to revoke the car registration certificate.